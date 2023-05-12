City and 5 more new stores are opening in Akropolis Vilnius  

English Lithuanian

On 12 May, a revamped and expanded store City, which offers modern classics and most famous European brands, opened its doors in the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis Vilnius. The shopping centre welcomes the upcoming summer also with five other new stores, including the Lacoste brand shop – the only one in Lithuania.



The latest City shop that opened in the premises of 561 sq. m in Akropolis Vilnius, offers a wide selection of clothes and accessories of various brands for women and men. Visitors will be able to find clothes of business and smart casual styles and such famous European brands as Marella, Betty Barclay, Joop, Calvin Klein, Gerard Darel, Coccinelle, LiuJo, Ted Baker, Strellson, Roy Robson, they will also be pleasantly surprised to find a collection of world-appreciated brand BOSS both for men and women.

“The premium and business segment has recently been growing rapidly. Customers are increasingly appreciating quality and durability, therefore, a larger new concept City store, will offer even more choices for a modern urban customer,” comments Rimantas Perveneckas, the CEO of Apranga Group.

The first City shop welcomed its customers in 2007 in Vilnius – then the guests celebrated the opening of the shop in Gedimino Avenue. Currently, Lithuania has already 7 City shops, most of which can be found in Akropolis centres.

Vilnius Akropolis greets the upcoming summer also with five other new or revamped shopping spaces. The shopping and entertainment centre features the French brand Lacoste shop, the only one in Lithuania, also a revamped new-concept footwear shop Salamander, which will occupy almost 274 sq. m, a cleaning products shop PRO7.

The latest concept shop of brand 4F, a favourite among Lithuanian customers, will add to the selection of sports & leisure items yet before June, an official KODAK LENS representative in Lithuania – a newly opening eyewear shop Optio – will also welcome customers at about the same time. Sports and leisure clothing brand JD Sports will be among new shops that will open in Akropolis Vilnius later.

“We constantly strive to ensure that Akropolis visitors have the widest range of relevant brands to choose from and would like to return here again and again. We are delighted that our partners boldly test new shop formats in our shopping centre, open new shops, develop and upgrade. This allows our visitors to find new brands and get acquainted with the latest collections of brands they already know and like,” says Dominykas Mertinas, Head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group.

This year, Akropolis has already seen the opening of the latest concept Massimo Dutti shop of 657 sq. m, revamped Livin shop, which has become three times larger, Pankera shop offering Oriental sweets, a shop of men’s fashion brand Pako Lorente, footwear shop Scalini, a brand shop of the confectionery factory Rūta, which moved to new premises, and a new confectionery and snack shop Candy Pop that opened in a larger premises.









For more information:



Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt

Attachments