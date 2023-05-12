Human Interest Recognized as Top Rated 401(k) Provider by G2 and TrustRadius; Also Wins Stevie Award for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Interest, a fast-growing fintech and 401(k) software provider, has been recognized as a Top Rated 401(k) provider by G2 and TrustRadius, in addition to winning a Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction. In the last year, Human Interest has seen strong customer growth, eclipsing 15,000 customers, representing 300% customer and revenue growth1. Recognitions include:
G22: Human Interest is the top rated 401(k) software and secured a prominent place in the “Leaders Quadrant” on G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace for comprehensive software reviews. In addition to overall top position in the 401(k) software category, Human Interest exceeded the average score in the following categories: Ease of Use, Quality of Support, and Ease of Setup3.
TrustRadius4: Human Interest is named a Top Rated 401(k) provider by TrustRadius for 2023, in addition to being recognized for its feature set, value for price, and the relationships built with their customers.
Stevie® Award for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction5: Human Interest secured a Silver Stevie® Award from the American Business Awards acknowledging its exceptional service.
The feedback received from the American Business Awards reflected the caliber of Human Interest’s customer-centric approach. “As a judge, I was impressed with Human Interest’s innovative approach to providing high-quality retirement benefits plans for small and medium-sized businesses. Their team demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges faced by these businesses, and their technology solutions were highly effective and user-friendly. Their customer support was exceptional, and they provided valuable guidance and support to their clients throughout the process. Overall, I highly recommend Human Interest to any business seeking top-quality retirement benefits plans for their employees.”
Rakesh Mahajan, Chief Revenue Officer at Human Interest added, “We have secured these prestigious awards because of our team’s laser-focus on providing our customers with exemplary service in conjunction with our tech-forward platform. We have big aspirations to revolutionize the retirement industry and are committed to pushing the bounds of what customers come to expect from a 401(k) provider and this is just the beginning. I am excited to share that we are opening our second office in Utah’s ‘Silicon Slopes’ to deliver an entirely U.S.-based customer experience.”
About Human Interest
Human Interest Inc. is an affordable, full-service 401(k) and 403(b) provider that seeks to make it easy for small and medium-sized businesses to help their employees invest for retirement. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Human Interest helps employees in all lines of work access retirement benefits and a path to financial independence. Investment Advisory services provided through Human Interest Advisors, a Registered Investment Adviser and subsidiary of Human Interest Inc. For more information, please visit humaninterest.com and humaninterest.com/hia.
