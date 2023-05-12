Global Sodium Citrate Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031 at a 4.09% CAGR

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Citrate Market by Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sodium citrate market size was valued at $813.60 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $ 1,205.74 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.09% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Wang Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

FBC Industries, Inc.

Hunan Dongting Citric Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp.

Cargill, Incorporated

Natural Biological Group Co., Ltd.

Citribel nv

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.

Pan Chem Corporation

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Laiwu Taihe Biochemistry Co.,Ltd.

FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

ATPGroup

Sodium citrate is commercially available in white crystal and crystalline powder forms. It is colorless and odorless and tastes like salt. It is used in various industries as a pH regulator, buffering agent, chelating agent, stabilizer, and emulsifying agent. It is used in the detergent industry to enhance flavor and maintain the stability of active ingredients in food & beverages. It can also be used in fermentation, injection, photography, and metal plating.



Trisodium citrate has the chemical formula Na3C6H5O7. It is a sodium salt of citric acid known as sodium citrate. It has a salty, slightly acidic flavor and is also known as sour salt. Its primary application is as a food ingredient, typically as a flavor enhancer or preservative. It could have both salty and sour club soda flavors. Spherification with highly acidic substances is also permitted because it lowers the acidity of the food. E number E331 refers to the three different types of sodium salts.



Sodium citrate has numerous applications in the food & beverage industry, medical care, and other industries. Sodium citrate is an effective blood anticoagulant. As a result, it is frequently used for blood collection and storage. It can help to alleviate the discomfort associated with urinary tract infections. It can also be used as a laxative and to treat acidosis. It is an important part of the oral rehydration solution of the World Health Organization. It can also be used as an antacid, particularly prior to surgery. Sodium citrate is found in many pharmaceuticals, colors, cosmetics, and deodorants. This ingredient can be found in hair care, oral care, skin care, and bathing products.



Sodium citrate is used as an emulsifying salt in processed cheese products. It allows the cheese to melt without becoming greasy. It acts as a buffering agent, allowing for precise pH regulation in a variety of food & beverages, when combined with citric acid. It prevents milk from curdling.

It is employed in the emulsification of oils. Its main purpose is to act as a food additive, either to enhance flavor or to preserve food. In some industries, citric acid is used for cleaning. It helps to remove calcium and rust deposits from steam blocks and hot water systems. It also serves as a buffering and complexing agent in electroplating procedures. The chelating properties of citric acid and its lack of toxicity aid the textile and construction industries. Thus, the wide use of products for different applications is expected to drive market demand.



The rise in demand for vegan cosmetics is likely to open up a new market for sodium citrate producers. Sodium citrate is derived from plants. It is commonly synthesized or derived from plant sources. According to AMR analysis, the global market for vegan cosmetics is expected to be worth $16.6 billion in 2021 and $28.5 billion by 2031. The skincare segment is the most popular and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Concerns about environmental degradation, as well as increased awareness of animal cruelty, are driving the growth of veganism. Veganism is a lifestyle choice that includes clothing and beauty products as well as food. Furthermore, customer demand for plant-based personal care products contributes to market expansion. The growth in popularity of clean, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products has resulted in novel formulations in skincare, personal care, fragrance, and makeup.



Key Market Segments

By Type

Monosodium Citrate

Disodium Citrate

Trisodium Citrate

By Application

Food and Beverages

Food and Beverages

Beverages

Dairy

Meat and Fish

Jams, Jellies, and Preserves

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Soaps and Detergents

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 380 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $813.6 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1205.74 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

