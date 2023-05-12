Volumetric 3D Display Market to Cross USD 5.38 Billion by 2030 due to Rising Demand for 3D Visual Content and Advancements in Display Technology | By SNS Insider

Pune, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Volumetric 3D Display Market was valued at USD 0.58 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1% from 2022 to 2030, with an estimated value of USD 5.38 billion by 2030.

Market Report Scope

A volumetric 3D display is a type of display technology that allows viewers to see an object or image in three dimensions without requiring any special eyewear or glasses. Instead of projecting a two-dimensional image onto a flat screen, volumetric 3D displays create a three-dimensional image that can be viewed from different angles, giving the viewer a sense of depth and realism.

Market Analysis

The volumetric 3D display market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years. This innovative technology has enabled gamers to immerse themselves in a more realistic and interactive virtual world. In addition to the advancements in 3D technology, the growing interest in LED and OLED technologies is also driving market development. These advanced display technologies offer superior picture quality and performance compared to traditional display technologies. As a result, they have become increasingly popular among consumers who demand high-quality visual experiences. The integration of these cutting-edge technologies has not only improved the gaming experience but has also enhanced other forms of entertainment such as movies and sports events.

Impact of Recession

During a recession, consumers tend to tighten their spending habits, which can lead to a decrease in demand for luxury items like volumetric 3D displays. On the other hand, some argue that a recession could actually benefit the volumetric 3D display market. As consumers are forced to stay home and entertain themselves, they may be more inclined to invest in home entertainment systems that offer an immersive experience like volumetric 3D displays.

Key Regional Development

The volumetric 3D display market is expected to experience significant growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the changing consumer preferences in developing economies, coupled with the flourishing entertainment and gaming industries, which are driving the demand for 3D displays. As technology continues to advance, consumers are seeking more immersive and engaging experiences. The popularity of 3D displays is increasing, as they provide a more realistic and captivating visual experience compared to traditional 2D displays. This trend is particularly noticeable in the Asia Pacific region, where consumers are becoming more tech-savvy and are embracing new forms of entertainment and gaming.

Volumetric 3D Display Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2022 US$ 0.58 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 5.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 32.1% From 2023 to 2030

• By Components (Lens, Memory, Screen)

• By Application (Medical, It & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Marketing, Design And Prototyping, Healthcare, Entertainment, Media And Communication, Automotive, Military And Defense, Production And Management, Data Visualization, Other)

• By Technology (Dlp, Lcos) Regional Analysis North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles 3DIcon Corporation, LightSpace Technologies Inc, Voxon, Holografika Kft, Zebra Imaging, Holoxica Ltd, Burton Inc, LEIA Inc, Seekway Technologies, Alioscopy, and other players. Market Drivers • 3D technology and 360-degree spherical viewing angles.

Key Takeaway from Volumetric 3D Display Market Study

The market is set to witness a revolution with the advent of swept-volume display segments. This groundbreaking technology is expected to dominate the market due to its superior performance and versatility.

The market is poised for significant growth, with the medical segment expected to dominate in the coming years. The use of 3D visualization technologies is rapidly gaining popularity in the medical industry, particularly in the fields of surgery, diagnostics, and medical education.

Recent Developments Related to Volumetric 3D Display Market

An Australian company has recently unveiled an innovative device that can project stunning 3D holograms. This new technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with digital content, opening up new possibilities in fields such as entertainment, education, and advertising.

Sony, the Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation, has recently made a splash in the world of technology by unveiling two innovative new products. The first is a 27-inch Spatial Reality Display that promises to take the viewing experience to a whole new level, and the second is a portable volumetric capture device that could transform the way we create and share 3D content.

