Smart Lighting Market Size to Worth $46.01 Billion by 2033, at 14.44% CAGR | SNS Insider

The Smart Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 15.65 billion in 2025E, and is expected to reach USD 46.01 billion by 2033, and grow at a CAGR of 14.44% over 2026-2033.

Rising Internet of Things (IoT) Integration to Boost Market Growth Globally

Lighting is undergoing a transformation due to the Internet of Things (IoT), which is turning static lights into intelligent networks. Imagine using your smartphone to remotely control lights, setting them to turn on at dawn and off at dusk, or using sensors to make automated adjustments. With features like occupancy recognition, color control, and dimming, this makes the system smarter and saves a lot of energy. These smart lights can easily combine with smart home systems for a comprehensive control of your surroundings by connecting via protocols like Wi-Fi or Zigbee.

Smart Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 15.65 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 46.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.44% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)



• By Installation Type (New Installations, Retrofit Installations)



• By (Wired, Wireless)



• By Application (Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting)





High Initial Costs of Smart Lighting Can Hinder Market Growth Globally

The high starting costs present a problem to the smart lighting sector. It might be expensive to outfit an entire household with the essential devices, particularly when compared to normal lighting alternatives. A CFL bulb can cost anywhere from USD 2 to USD 10, while a conventional 60-watt incandescent bulb costs between USD 1 and USD 2. Conversely, the initial cost of smart lights is higher, averaging USD 42 per bulb.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Hardware holds the largest market share in the smart lighting market at 40% in 2025E. The growth of the hardware segment is being driven by the incorporation of smart lighting systems with the Internet of Things (IoT). Advanced technology is making smart bulbs more advanced with features, such as changing colors, adjustable white light, and the ability to work with voice assistants and smart home systems.

By Application

Indoor Lighting dominates the largest market share in smart lighting market with 60% of market share in 2025E. Due to the growing trend of smart homes incorporating advanced technology to link and manage multiple devices and systems. Consumers are increasingly opting for smart lighting solutions to improve convenience, reduce energy consumption, and automate their households.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominates the largest share in smart lighting market with 38% of market in 2025E, due to the growth of urban areas and a focus on smart cities. Fast urban growth leads to a need for lighting solutions that are energy efficient.

North America is the fastest growing in smart lighting market with 31% of market share in 2025E. Innovation and an increasing emphasis on energy conservation are brightening the U.S. smart lighting market.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024 , Govee introduced two new intelligent floor lamps - the Floor Lamp 2 and Floor Lamp Pro. The Floor Lamp 2 provides enhanced lighting, works with Matter, and allows for personalized lighting options. The Floor Lamp Pro comes with 324 color and white light beads for the best lighting, a light bar that can rotate 300 degrees, and a built-in Bluetooth speaker.

, Govee introduced two new intelligent floor lamps - the Floor Lamp 2 and Floor Lamp Pro. The Floor Lamp 2 provides enhanced lighting, works with Matter, and allows for personalized lighting options. The Floor Lamp Pro comes with 324 color and white light beads for the best lighting, a light bar that can rotate 300 degrees, and a built-in Bluetooth speaker. In February 2024, Siemens and Enlighted, a leading property technology company within Siemens, announced a strategic partnership with Zumtobel Group, a well-known international lighting solutions provider. This collaboration seeks to advance the adoption of smart building technologies, specifically IoT lighting, setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability in building operations globally.

