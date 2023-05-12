Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Tapio Pajuharju

English Finnish

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 MAY 2023 AT 5.00 P.M. EEST

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tapio Pajuharju

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31591/5/6

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.68 EUR

(2): Volume: 2366 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(3): Volume: 79 Unit price: 24.86 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.86 EUR

(5): Volume: 78 Unit price: 24.82 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(7): Volume: 23 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(8): Volume: 6 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(9): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(10): Volume: 64 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(11): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(13): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(14): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(15): Volume: 9 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(16): Volume: 12 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(17): Volume: 18 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(18): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(19): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(20): Volume: 41 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(21): Volume: 41 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(22): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(23): Volume: 12 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(24): Volume: 40 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(25): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(26): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(27): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(28): Volume: 41 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(29): Volume: 29 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(30): Volume: 16 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(31): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(32): Volume: 11 Unit price: 24.52 EUR

(33): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.52 EUR

(34): Volume: 33 Unit price: 24.52 EUR

(35): Volume: 9 Unit price: 24.52 EUR

Aggregated transactions (35):

Volume: 3807 Volume weighted average price: 24.66673 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 84 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 87 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 83 Unit price: 24.73 EUR

(4): Volume: 86 Unit price: 24.73 EUR

(5): Volume: 83 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 91 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(8): Volume: 84 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(9): Volume: 32 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(10): Volume: 38 Unit price: 24.51 EUR

(11): Volume: 37 Unit price: 24.51 EUR

Aggregated transactions (11):

Volume: 755 Volume weighted average price: 24.68869 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(2): Volume: 33 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(3): Volume: 55 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(5): Volume: 118 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 837 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(7): Volume: 16 Unit price: 24.86 EUR

(8): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.82 EUR

(9): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(10): Volume: 15 Unit price: 24.68 EUR

(11): Volume: 3 Unit price: 24.68 EUR

(12): Volume: 25 Unit price: 24.68 EUR

(13): Volume: 18 Unit price: 24.68 EUR

(14): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(15): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(16): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.8 EUR

(17): Volume: 23 Unit price: 24.84 EUR

(18): Volume: 16 Unit price: 24.8 EUR

(19): Volume: 83 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(20): Volume: 25 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(21): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(22): Volume: 3 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(23): Volume: 10 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(24): Volume: 32 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(25): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24.64 EUR

(26): Volume: 31 Unit price: 24.7 EUR

(27): Volume: 2 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(28): Volume: 36 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(29): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(30): Volume: 12 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(31): Volume: 11 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(32): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

(33): Volume: 17 Unit price: 24.5 EUR

(34): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions (34):

Volume: 1788 Volume weighted average price: 24.68067 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 350 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24.79 EUR

(5): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.64 EUR

(6): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.57 EUR

(7): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(8): Volume: 27 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 1204 Volume weighted average price: 24.74042 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(2): Volume: 40 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(3): Volume: 16 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 96 Volume weighted average price: 24.62 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 56 Unit price: 24.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 56 Volume weighted average price: 24.55 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 37 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(2): Volume: 45 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(3): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(5): Volume: 13 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

(6): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

(7): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 41 Unit price: 24.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 290 Volume weighted average price: 24.57476 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: VFSI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(3): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(4): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(5): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 216 Volume weighted average price: 24.56 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 99 Unit price: 24.86 EUR

(2): Volume: 125 Unit price: 24.9 EUR

(3): Volume: 150 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(4): Volume: 663 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(5): Volume: 128 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(7): Volume: 423 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(8): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.86 EUR

(9): Volume: 81 Unit price: 24.82 EUR

(10): Volume: 26 Unit price: 24.82 EUR

(11): Volume: 19 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(12): Volume: 25 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(13): Volume: 29 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(14): Volume: 12 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(15): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(16): Volume: 13 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(17): Volume: 10 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(18): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(19): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(20): Volume: 75 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(21): Volume: 25 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(22): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24.78 EUR

(23): Volume: 7 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(24): Volume: 9 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(25): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(26): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(27): Volume: 27 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(28): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(29): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(30): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(31): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(32): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(33): Volume: 7 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(34): Volume: 174 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(35): Volume: 63 Unit price: 24.7 EUR

(36): Volume: 24 Unit price: 24.8 EUR

(37): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(38): Volume: 31 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(39): Volume: 24 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(40): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(41): Volume: 15 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(42): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.68 EUR

(43): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(44): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(45): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(46): Volume: 33 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(47): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(48): Volume: 33 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(49): Volume: 17 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(50): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(51): Volume: 58 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(52): Volume: 70 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(53): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24.5 EUR

(54): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.5 EUR

(55): Volume: 85 Unit price: 24.5 EUR

(56): Volume: 31 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

(57): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

(58): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions (58):

Volume: 3153 Volume weighted average price: 24.6776 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 507 Unit price: 24.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 1746 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(3): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

(4): Volume: 41 Unit price: 24.52 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 2336 Volume weighted average price: 24.70891 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 185 Unit price: 24.93 EUR

(2): Volume: 399 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 308 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 24.61 EUR

(5): Volume: 21 Unit price: 24.61 EUR

(6): Volume: 60 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(7): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(8): Volume: 512 Unit price: 24.59 EUR

(9): Volume: 45 Unit price: 24.59 EUR

(10): Volume: 558 Unit price: 24.59 EUR

(11): Volume: 217 Unit price: 24.59 EUR

(12): Volume: 340 Unit price: 24.59 EUR

(13): Volume: 36 Unit price: 24.59 EUR

(14): Volume: 204 Unit price: 24.59 EUR

(15): Volume: 318 Unit price: 24.59 EUR

(16): Volume: 78 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions (16):

Volume: 3340 Volume weighted average price: 24.61233 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 142 Volume weighted average price: 24.62282 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 24.75 EUR

(2): Volume: 49 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 46 Unit price: 24.76 EUR

(4): Volume: 273 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 141 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(6): Volume: 132 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(7): Volume: 161 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(8): Volume: 136 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(9): Volume: 72 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(10): Volume: 82 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(11): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(12): Volume: 94 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(13): Volume: 222 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(14): Volume: 249 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(15): Volume: 60 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(16): Volume: 95 Unit price: 24.61 EUR

(17): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.64 EUR

(18): Volume: 202 Unit price: 24.63 EUR

(19): Volume: 78 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(20): Volume: 78 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(21): Volume: 78 Unit price: 24.62 EUR

(22): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.61 EUR

(23): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.6 EUR

(24): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.61 EUR

(25): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.61 EUR

(26): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(27): Volume: 116 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(28): Volume: 282 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(29): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.59 EUR

(30): Volume: 63 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(31): Volume: 67 Unit price: 24.63 EUR

(32): Volume: 62 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions (32):

Volume: 3635 Volume weighted average price: 24.61979 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 319 Unit price: 24.93 EUR

(2): Volume: 323 Unit price: 24.93 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 642 Volume weighted average price: 24.93 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.74 EUR

(3): Volume: 33 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(4): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

(5): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 199 Volume weighted average price: 24.68492 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(2): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.72 EUR

(3): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(4): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.52 EUR

(5): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(6): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(8): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(9): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 317 Volume weighted average price: 24.59937 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 24.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 86 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 96 Volume weighted average price: 24.57125 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 48 Unit price: 24.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 32 Unit price: 24.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 12 Unit price: 24.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 125 Unit price: 24.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 24.82 EUR

(6): Volume: 18 Unit price: 24.84 EUR

(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.9 EUR

(8): Volume: 2 Unit price: 24.9 EUR

(9): Volume: 27 Unit price: 24.9 EUR

(10): Volume: 2 Unit price: 24.9 EUR

(11): Volume: 8 Unit price: 24.9 EUR

(12): Volume: 40 Unit price: 24.9 EUR

(13): Volume: 3 Unit price: 24.82 EUR

(14): Volume: 6 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(15): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(16): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(17): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

(18): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

(19): Volume: 40 Unit price: 24.54 EUR

(20): Volume: 82 Unit price: 24.5 EUR

(21): Volume: 29 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(22): Volume: 73 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

(23): Volume: 84 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(24): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.5 EUR

(25): Volume: 156 Unit price: 24.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (25):

Volume: 1072 Volume weighted average price: 24.64884 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.88 EUR

(3): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.9 EUR

(4): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.9 EUR

(5): Volume: 85 Unit price: 24.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.56 EUR

(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 322 Volume weighted average price: 24.75186 EUR

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.