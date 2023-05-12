Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement
Orphazyme A/S
No. 06/2023
Ole Maaløes Vej 3
DK-2200 Copenhagen N
Company Registration No. 32266355
Copenhagen, Denmark, May 12, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Scandinavian Investment Group A/S that Scandinavian Investment Group A/S holds shares, corresponding to more than 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.
The Company has today become aware that each of Scandinavian Investment Group A/S, MH Investment ApS and Nordic Compound Invest A/S hold slightly below 10% of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company, see also company announcements no. 4 and 5 of 9 May 2023.
For additional information, please contact
Orphazyme A/S
Anders Vadsholt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer: +45 28 98 90 55
