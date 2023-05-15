LACROIX : Cyber attack contained at LACROIX.

French English

Cyber attack contained at LACROIX

LACROIX announces that during the night of Friday 12 May to Saturday 13 May, it intercepted a targeted cyber attack on the French (Beaupréau), German (Willich) and Tunisian (Zriba) sites of the Electronics activity. Measures to secure all the Group's other sites were immediately taken.

Prior to restarting the systems of these sites, investigations are underway to ensure that the attack is completely contained. However, some local infrastructures have been encrypted and an analysis is also being carried out to identify any exfiltrated data.

The time needed to carry out these actions and to use the backups to restart should take a few days, which is why the 3 sites are closed for the week.

Even if it is still too early to know exactly when production will resume, LACROIX is aiming for a reopening on Monday May 22nd.

Until then, partial activity measures have been taken as well as the implementation of a management and restart plan adapted to each site.

At the same time, Louis Pourdieu, General Manager of the Electronics EMEA activity, with the support of his teams, is informing customers and suppliers about the closure and the conditions for restarting these sites.

It should be noted that the activity of these three sites represents 19% of the group's total sales in 2022. Moreover, given the favourable calendar with only 3 days of effective production this week on the French and German sites, LACROIX does not envisage at this stage any significant impact on the performances announced for the Group for the whole of 2023.

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €708 million in 2022, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialize robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aerospace, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

