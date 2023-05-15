Longtime Printing Business Downtown Direct Converts to Minuteman Press Franchise in Amherst, Ohio

AMHERST, Ohio, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longtime local printing business Downtown Direct has been sold by retiring owners Rick and Liz Hobson to new owner David Routh. Following the sale, the business will be converted to a full-service Minuteman Press franchise. The new Minuteman Press in Amherst is located at the same address as Downtown Direct - 276 S. Main St., Amherst, OH 44001.



On buying the business, David Routh says, “My prior occupation was plant manager at J.H. Routh Packing Co. in Sandusky, Ohio. We were a pork production facility and produced a wide array of pork products. With the guidance of Rick and Liz and the training and ongoing support provided by Minuteman Press, I am excited for this next chapter. I look forward to working alongside other businesses and meet more members of my community, and to expand the products and services that Minuteman Press offers to help local businesses thrive and grow.”

David further explains what lead to his career change and his desire to be his own boss: “I’d developed a keen interest in finance and have spent the past few years pouring over financial news articles and studying financial markets. As my passion and knowledge of finance grew, I began searching for new opportunities to expand into and invest in. I located a business for sale here in my hometown of Amherst and began the inquiry process. I was put into contact with Rich DeRosa and throughout the process of learning about the established business and becoming a Minuteman Press franchisee, I began to become convinced that this was the right opportunity for me.”

David continues, “Even though I have no experience in the printing industry, I felt confident that with the initial training and ongoing support from Minuteman Press – along with the guidance I’d be getting from Rick and Liz Hobson during the transition – I'd be able to fill this role of being my community's printing services provider.”

On a personal note, David adds, “I would like to thank my fiancée Ashley for her support and assistance in this process. We are raising 5 children together in a blended family – Evelyn (10), Dominic (10), Theo (8), Lydia (7), and Darby (6). Perhaps one of the kids would be interested in taking over the shop when they are older and we’d build the family business together.”

Retiring owner Rick Hobson explains the history of the business, saying, “Prior to the sale to David, we operated Downtown Direct for 16 years. After having worked in the industry for thirty years, we took the chance and bought a small copy shop in our hometown. Through some existing customers and a desire to grow the business, we more than tripled the annual sales and grew the company each year.”

On selling the business, Rick shares, “As Liz and I were looking to sell the business and retire, we got together with Minuteman Press after visiting their website and learning about their conversion program to help sellers like us. Within 3 months, we had a buyer. Minuteman Press’ Regional VP Rich DeRosa made the process very easy. He worked hard behind the scenes to make sure everything ran smoothly. He was comforting and reassuring. We trusted Rich every step of the way. There have been no major issues and the transition has been enjoyable. We wish David and his family all the best.”

Rick succinctly adds, “If you choose to sell your printing business through Minuteman Press, you will not go wrong.”

For his part, David would like to build on the successful foundation created by Rick and Liz. He says, “Overall, my mission will be to continue to provide the expert level of service and products to my existing customers that they have been accustomed to receiving from Rick and Liz. I also look forward to expanding the products and services available to local businesses so that they have access to a wider array of printing, marketing, and promotional solutions to help them grow and prosper.”

Minuteman Press in Amherst (formerly Downtown Direct) is located at 276 S. Main St., Amherst, OH 44001. For more information, call 440-988-8882 or visit their website: https://minuteman.com/us/locations/oh/amherst/.

