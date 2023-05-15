Freddie Mac Announces 2023 Home Possible RISE Award® Winners for Helping Very Low- to Low-Income Homebuyers

MCLEAN, Va., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the winners of its Home Possible RISE Awards®. The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes top clients across multiple categories for excellence with the Freddie Mac Home Possible® mortgage – the company’s affordable lending solution for very low- to low-income homebuyers.



“We applaud our lender partners for helping borrowers overcome affordability challenges to achieve sustainable homeownership with our Home Possible mortgage,” said Danny Gardner, Freddie Mac Single-Family Senior Vice President, Mission and Community Engagement.

This year’s award winners represent national and local lending companies, as well as their standout loan originators who are committed to making responsible and sustainable homeownership a reality.

Freddie Mac purchased over 77,000 Home Possible and HFA Advantage® mortgage loans in 2022. Of the Home Possible mortgages purchased, 80% supported first-time homebuyers. Freddie Mac has made homeownership possible for more than 760,000 families through $150.4 billion in Home Possible and HFA Advantage mortgages since 2015.

Lenders must be active Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers, and correspondent lenders and brokers must originate through those Seller/Servicers. Freddie Mac reviewed 2022 data and awarded the top organizations among several categories.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Wandler

703-903-2446

Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com