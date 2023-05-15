Superior Energy Services Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2023. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on May 17, 2023.



For the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $29.9 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, and revenue of $220.1 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $175.0 million, or $8.69 per diluted share, and revenue of $239.1 million, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2022 included a tax benefit of $110.5 million primarily driven from the recognition of a worthless stock deduction in the U.S. related to deductible outside basis differences in certain domestic subsidiaries.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $72.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $79.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Refer to pages 10 and 11 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our positive first quarter results are consistent with our expectations and the Company’s performance in the last few quarters. The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free Cash Flow for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $55.2 million demonstrating the strength of our brands, their leaders, and teams as well as our margin capacity and discipline in our capital expenditure and market participation decisions. We remain encouraged by our performance and prospects for near-term and longer-term market opportunities.”

First Quarter 2023 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $51.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 4% increase compared to revenue of $49.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and was driven by our Rentals segment due to increased pricing and service revenue from both our premium drill pipe and bottom hole assembly accessories product lines.

U.S. offshore revenue was $52.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 28% compared to revenue of $72.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This change was primarily driven by our Well Services segment, as there was a delivery of a large Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Project in our completion services business unit in the prior quarter. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in service revenue in our premium drill pipe business.

International revenue of $116.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 was flat compared to revenue of $117.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, on both a product line and segment view.

First Quarter 2023 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $108.8 million, a 3% increase compared to revenue of $105.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $65.2 million was an increase of 4% over the fourth quarter of 2022 and was driven by improved results across all Rentals segment product lines. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure further defined on page 3) within Rentals was 60%, a 1% increase from the fourth quarter margin of 59%.

The Well Services segment revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $111.3 million, a 16% decrease compared to revenue of $133.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the delivery of a large Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Project in our completion services business unit in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $19.9 million for an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $28.7 million and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22% in the prior quarter.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $404.7 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $81.0 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility. We had no balances outstanding under the Credit Facility on March 31, 2023.

Total cash proceeds received during the first quarter of 2023 from the sale of non-core assets were $11.6 million. Proceeds from the disposal of our remaining shares of Select in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $21.3 million, and we received $4.0 million in proceeds from the sale of non-core assets.

The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure further defined on page 3) for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $55.2 million compared to $30.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Refer to page 6 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities.

First quarter capital expenditures were $18.1 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2023 to be approximately $75 to $85 million with the majority of the remaining spend occurring in the second and third quarters. Approximately 80% of total 2023 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital expenditures, approximately 75% will be invested in the Rentals segment.

2023 Guidance

We expect the second quarter of 2023 revenue to come in at a range of $230 million to $250 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $75 million to $85 million.

In regard to full year 2023 guidance, we expect revenue to come in at a range of $825 million to $900 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $280 million to $330 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via live webcast in the “Events” section at ir.superiorenergy.com . To access via phone, participants can register for the call here , where they will be provided a phone number and access code. The call will be available for replay until May 16, 2024 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com . If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ir@superiorenergy.com .

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization and depletion, adjusted for reduction in value of assets and other charges, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 10 and 11 of this press release.

Free Cash Flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that Free Cash Flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of Free Cash Flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as supplemental to our entire Statement of Cash Flows.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions, acquisitions, and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party buyers or other strategic partners, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com . Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Revenues Rentals $ 108,821 $ 105,900 $ 88,756 Well Services 111,316 133,203 109,174 Total revenues 220,137 239,103 197,930 Cost of revenues Rentals 36,468 36,376 31,752 Well Services 81,253 91,146 80,628 Total cost of revenues 117,721 127,522 112,380 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,139 20,121 34,085 General and administrative expenses 30,990 34,204 32,018 Restructuring expenses 1,983 1,934 1,555 Other (gains) and losses, net (1,398 ) 1,129 1,147 Income from operations 50,702 54,193 16,745 Other income (expense) Interest income, net 5,439 5,702 1,179 Other income (expense) (2,152 ) 4,558 13,947 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 53,989 64,453 31,871 Income tax benefit (expense) (24,065 ) 110,532 (7,884 ) Net income from continuing operations 29,924 174,985 23,987 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 289 (4,389 ) 1,739 Net income $ 30,213 $ 170,596 $ 25,726 Income per share - basic Net income from continuing operations $ 1.49 $ 8.73 $ 1.20 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 0.01 (0.22 ) 0.09 Net income $ 1.50 $ 8.51 $ 1.29 Income per share - diluted Net income from continuing operations $ 1.49 $ 8.69 $ 1.20 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 0.01 (0.21 ) 0.08 Net income $ 1.50 $ 8.48 $ 1.28 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 20,107 20,049 19,999 Diluted 20,131 20,125 20,056







SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,128 $ 258,999 Accounts receivable, net 228,283 249,808 Income taxes receivable 7,540 6,665 Prepaid expenses 20,183 17,299 Inventory 72,324 65,587 Other current assets 5,886 6,276 Assets held for sale 4,421 11,978 Total current assets 662,765 616,612 Property, plant and equipment, net 294,094 282,376 Note receivable 70,643 69,679 Restricted cash 80,599 80,108 Deferred tax assets 81,652 97,492 Other assets, net 43,050 44,745 Total assets $ 1,232,803 $ 1,191,012 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,209 $ 31,570 Accrued expenses 110,602 116,575 Income taxes payable 15,198 11,682 Decommissioning liability 19,361 9,770 Liabilities held for sale 3,516 3,349 Total current liabilities 194,886 172,946 Decommissioning liability 143,278 150,901 Deferred tax liabilities 3,181 3,388 Other liabilities 78,425 80,893 Total liabilities 419,770 408,128 Total stockholders' equity 813,033 782,884 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,232,803 $ 1,191,012







SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 30,213 $ 170,596 $ 25,726 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,139 20,121 34,085 Other non-cash items 14,399 (108,654 ) (17,251 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 8,502 (28,672 ) (7,470 ) Net cash from operating activities 73,253 53,391 35,090 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capital expenditures (18,086 ) (22,883 ) (11,297 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 11,569 3,962 13,379 Proceeds from sales of equity securities - 21,319 7,365 Net cash from investing activities (6,517 ) 2,398 9,447 Cash flows from financing activities Distributions to Shareholders - (249,986 ) - Other (1,116 ) (135 ) - Net cash from financing activities (1,116 ) (250,121 ) - Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 65,620 (194,332 ) 44,537 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 339,107 533,439 394,535 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 404,727 $ 339,107 $ 439,072 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Net cash from operating activities $ 73,253 $ 53,391 $ 35,090 Payments for capital expenditures (18,086 ) (22,883 ) (11,297 ) Free Cash Flow $ 55,167 $ 30,508 $ 23,793







SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 U.S. land Rentals $ 45,133 $ 43,315 $ 33,962 Well Services 6,355 6,050 4,548 Total U.S. land 51,488 49,365 38,510 U.S. offshore Rentals 35,670 33,969 32,754 Well Services 16,321 38,349 28,321 Total U.S. offshore 51,991 72,318 61,075 International Rentals 28,018 28,616 22,040 Well Services 88,640 88,804 76,305 Total International 116,658 117,420 98,345 Total Revenues $ 220,137 $ 239,103 $ 197,930









SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Revenues Rentals $ 108,821 $ 105,900 $ 88,756 Well Services 111,316 133,203 109,174 Corporate and other - - - Total Revenues $ 220,137 $ 239,103 $ 197,930 Income from Operations Rentals $ 53,014 $ 50,001 $ 28,785 Well Services 12,854 20,998 4,135 Corporate and other (15,166 ) (16,806 ) (16,175 ) Total Income from Operations $ 50,702 $ 54,193 $ 16,745 Adjusted EBITDA Rentals $ 65,182 $ 62,633 $ 49,774 Well Services 19,931 28,738 16,502 Corporate and other (12,289 ) (11,467 ) (13,252 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,824 $ 79,904 $ 53,024 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rentals 60 % 59 % 56 % Well Services 18 % 22 % 15 % Corporate and other n/a n/a n/a Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33 % 33 % 27 %







SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Net income from continuing operations $ 29,924 $ 174,985 $ 23,987 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,139 20,121 34,085 Interest income, net (5,439 ) (5,702 ) (1,179 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 24,065 (110,532 ) 7,884 Restructuring expenses 1,983 1,934 1,555 Other (gains) losses, net (1,398 ) 1,129 1,147 Other (income) expense 2,152 (4,558 ) (13,947 ) Other adjustments (1) 1,398 2,527 (508 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,824 $ 79,904 $ 53,024 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA. (1) Other adjustments relate to normal recurring gains and losses primarily from the disposal of non-real estate assets.







SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Rentals Income from operations $ 53,014 $ 50,001 $ 28,785 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 12,168 12,632 20,989 Restructuring expenses - - - Other adjustments - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,182 $ 62,633 $ 49,774 Wells Services Income from operations $ 12,854 $ 20,998 $ 4,135 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,077 6,551 11,728 Restructuring expenses - - - Other adjustments - 1,189 639 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,931 $ 28,738 $ 16,502 Corporate Loss from operations $ (15,166 ) $ (16,806 ) $ (16,175 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 894 938 1,368 Restructuring expenses 1,983 1,934 1,555 Other adjustments - 2,467 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,289 ) $ (11,467 ) $ (13,252 ) Total Income from operations $ 50,702 $ 54,193 $ 16,745 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,139 20,121 34,085 Restructuring expenses 1,983 1,934 1,555 Other adjustments - 3,656 639 Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,824 $ 79,904 $ 53,024



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jamie Spexarth, Chief Financial Officer

1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900

Houston, TX 77002

Investor Relations, ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200