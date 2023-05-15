Dragonfly Energy Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, today reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2023 ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net Sales of $18.8 million increased 2.7% from $18.3 million in Q1 2022

Gross Profit of $4.7 million decreased $0.8 million from $5.5 million in Q1 2022

Operating expenses of $(14.6) million were higher compared to $(7.1) million in Q1 2022

Net Income of $4.9 million, compared to a Net Loss of $(2.3) million in Q1 2022

Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.10 compared to $(0.06) in Q1 2022

EBITDA of $9.0 million, compared to $(1.4) million in Q1 2022

Operational and Business Highlights

Announced the launch of Dragonfly IntelLigence™ providing reliable communication capabilities via unique mesh network, enabling accurate remote monitoring for entire lithium battery banks via the Dragonfly Energy Mobile App

Announced partnership with Airstream, which will provide Battle Born batteries as standard equipment across multiple models

Announced a Commercial Offtake Agreement with Ioneer Ltd., a Nevada-based lithium-boron producer, providing Dragonfly Energy with a future source of domestic supply of lithium carbonate



“We delivered a solid start to 2023, with healthy sales and record growth within the OEM segment, while effectively managing headwinds that challenged the wider industry,” said Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy. “In addition to our healthy core business, we have a strong and growing patent portfolio ranging from innovative new products, like our IntelLigence™ line of battery packs, to groundbreaking new cell manufacturing and design technologies that we believe offer significant upside and long-term competitive advantages within the energy storage market. We are excited to execute on our plan for the next 18 months and we look forward to sharing our progress in the coming quarters.”



First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

First quarter 2023 Net Sales of $18.8 million increased 2.7% compared to the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to higher original equipment manufacturer (OEM) battery and accessory sales partially offset by lower direct to consumer (DTC) sales.

First quarter 2023 Gross Profit was $4.7 million, a decrease of $0.8 million compared to $5.5 million in the same period a year ago. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to a change in revenue mix that included a larger percentage of lower margin OEM sales and a lower percentage of higher margin DTC sales.

First quarter 2023 Operating Expenses of $(14.6) million, an increase compared to $(7.1) million in the first quarter of 2022. The operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, included approximately $3.6 million in higher stock-based compensation expenses due to the granting of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) associated with year-end awards, as well as higher public company costs.

First quarter 2023 Net Income was $4.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to a Net Loss of $(2.3) million or $(0.06) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. Net Income in the first quarter of 2023 benefited from an increase in other income due to an $18.5 million change in the fair market value of the Company’s warrants.

First quarter 2023 EBITDA was $9.0 million, compared to EBITDA of $(1.4) million in the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding stock-based compensation, the change in fair market value of the warrants and one-time items, was $(5.0) million, compared to $(0.4) million in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company ended the first quarter of 2023 with $15.8 million in cash and $77.4 million in debt. Dragonfly Energy retains strong financial flexibility with access to a $150 million equity line of credit.

2Q 2023 Outlook

Net Sales are expected to range between $18 - $22 million, as softer demand within the DTC segment is expected to be more than offset by growth within the OEM segment

Gross Margin is expected to remain relatively flat on a sequential basis

Operating Expenses are expected to be in a range of $10.5 - $13.5 million

Other Income (Expense) is expected be an expense in the range of $(3.6) - $(4.0) million

Net Losses are expected to be between $(9.5) - $(12.5) million for the quarter, or $(0.21) - $(0.27) per share based on 46.0 million shares outstanding



Webcast Information

The Dragonfly Energy management team will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results this afternoon, Monday, May 15, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of the Company’s proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s guidance for 2023 results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Company’s recent business combination with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. and related transactions; the Company’s ability to successfully increase market penetration into target markets; the growth of the addressable markets that the Company intends to target; the Company’s ability to retain members of its senior management team and other key personnel; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers including suppliers in China; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key customers; the Company’s ability to access capital as and when needed under its $150 million ChEF Equity Facility; the Company’s ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the Company’s ability to successfully optimize solid state cells and to produce commercially viable solid state cells in a timely manner or at all, and to scale to mass production; the Company’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its customer arrangements with THOR Industries and THOR Industries’ affiliated brands (including Keystone RV Company); the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and/or the Russian/Ukrainian conflict; the Company’s ability to generate revenue from future product sales and its ability to achieve and maintain profitability; and the Company’s ability to compete with other manufacturers in the industry and its ability to engage target customers and successfully convert these customers into meaningful orders in the future. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current Assets Cash $ 15,791 $ 17,781 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 2,969 1,444 Inventory 51,812 49,846 Prepaid expenses 1,820 1,624 Prepaid inventory 1,703 2,002 Prepaid income tax 525 525 Other current assets 396 267 Total Current Assets 75,016 73,489 Property and Equipment Property and Equipment, Net 11,288 10,760 Operating lease right of use asset 4,205 4,513 Total Assets $ 90,509 $ 88,762 Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,824 $ 13,475 Accrued payroll and other liabilities 8,199 6,295 Customer deposits 418 238 Uncertain tax position liability 128 128 Notes payable, net of deferred financing fees 20,699 19,242 Notes payable, related party 1,000 - Operating lease liability, current portion 1,215 1,188 Total Current Liabilities 50,483 40,566 Long‑Term Liabilities Warrant liabilities 4,141 32,831 Accrued expenses, long-term 361 492 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,209 3,541 Total Long‑Term Liabilities 7,711 36,864 Total Liabilities 58,194 77,430 Equity

Common stock, 170,000,000 shares at $0.0001 par value, authorized, 45,795,502 and 43,272,728 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares at $0.0001 par value, authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 5 4 Additional paid in capital 54,551 38,461 Retained deficit (22,241 ) (27,133 ) Total Equity 32,315 11,332 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 90,509 $ 88,762







Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 18,791 $ 18,303 Cost of Goods Sold 14,048 12,808 Gross Profit 4,743 5,495 Operating Expenses Research and development 880 339 General and administrative 9,495 3,626 Selling and marketing 4,184 3,092 Total Operating Expenses 14,559 7,057 (Loss) Income From Operations (9,816 ) (1,562 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense (3,815 ) (1,263 ) Change in fair market value of warrant liability 18,523 - Total Other Income (Expense) 14,708 (1,263 ) Income (Loss) Before Taxes 4,892 (2,825 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense - (527 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 4,892 $ (2,298 ) Income (Loss) Per Share‑ Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.06 ) Income (Loss) Per Share‑ Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.06 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares‑ Basic 45,104,515 36,542,944 Weighted Average Number of Shares‑ Diluted 48,455,996 36,542,944









Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ 4,892 $ (2,298 ) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities Stock based compensation 4,487 288 Amortization of debt discount 219 613 Change in fair market value of warrant liability (18,523 ) - Deferred tax liability - (527 ) Non‑cash interest expense (paid‑in-kind) 1,238 - Provision for doubtful accounts 52 - Depreciation and amortization 297 192 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 116 62 Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable (1,577 ) (1,217 ) Inventories (1,966 ) (5,946 ) Prepaid expenses (196 ) (502 ) Prepaid inventory 299 2,425 Other current assets (129 ) (637 ) Other assets 308 274 Income taxes payable - (11 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,465 (4,119 ) Customer deposits 180 293 Total Adjustments (8,730 ) (8,812 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (3,838 ) (11,110 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (589 ) (4,524 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (589 ) (4,524 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from public offering, net 597 - Proceeds from note payable, related party 1,000 - Proceeds from exercise of public warrants 747 - Proceeds from exercise of options 93 111 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 2,437 111 Net (Decrease) / Increase in Cash and Restricted Cash (1,990 ) (15,523 ) Beginning cash and restricted cash 17,781 28,630 Ending cash and restricted cash $ 15,791 $ 13,107





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP financial information to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and to assist investors in evaluating the Company’s results of operations, period over period. Adjusted non-GAAP measures exclude significant unusual items. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to, and not a substitute for financial information prepared on a GAAP basis.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the SEC because it excludes certain amounts included in net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, the Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, business combination related expenses and other one-time, non-recurring items.

The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by Dragonfly’s management team to evaluate its operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses. As such, the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is helpful in highlighting trends in the ongoing core operating results of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of net loss or other results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company’s cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company’s tax expense or the cash requirements to pay taxes;

although amortization and depreciation are non-cash charges, the assets being amortized and depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items for which the Company may adjust in historical periods; and

other companies in the industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 EBITDA Calculation Net Income $ 4,892 $ (2,298 ) Interest Expense 3,815 1,263 Taxes - (527 ) Depreciation and Amortization 297 192 EBITDA $ 9,004 $ (1,370 ) Adjustments to EBITDA Stock Based Compensation 4,487 288 ERP Implementation - 233 Promissory Note Forgiveness - 469 Change in fair market value of warrant liability (18,523 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,032 ) $ (380 )





