Dragonfly Energy Wins Dual Honors at 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for Breakthrough Trucking Power Solution





RENO, Nev., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, won both the Sustainable Innovation Award and the Sustainable Product Award at the 2026 SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement, Leadership) Business Sustainability Awards. The honors recognize Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack, a lithium power solution designed to significantly reduce diesel engine idling in long-haul trucking, one of the industry’s most persistent sources of fuel waste and carbon emissions.

In real-world fleet use, Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born® DualFlow Power Pack, a lithium-powered Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) system, has demonstrated idle-hour reductions of nearly 70%, preventing an estimated 10–12 metric tons of CO₂ emissions per vehicle annually when deployed at scale.

The SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honor companies demonstrating measurable environmental impact through innovation and leadership. Dragonfly Energy received the Sustainable Innovation Award for introducing a breakthrough approach to reducing diesel idling, and the Sustainable Product Award for delivering a purpose-built solution that translates sustainability goals into real-world operational benefits.

The DualFlow Power Pack enables truck drivers to power essential hotel loads during mandatory rest periods without running the engine. Installed inside the sleeper cab without requiring vehicle modifications, the system is powered by Battle Born® LiFePO4 batteries and Wakespeed® charge control technology, helping reduce idle time while supporting starting battery health and lowering overall engine wear and maintenance.

“Dragonfly Energy is honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Innovation and Product Awards for the Battle Born DualFlow Power Pack,” said Wade Seaburg, chief commercial officer at Dragonfly Energy. “This recognition reinforces our belief that sustainability and performance are not mutually exclusive. It is rewarding to see practical, deployable innovation recognized alongside broader sustainability leadership.”

The DualFlow Power Pack is designed to deliver measurable environmental benefits while improving day-to-day fleet operations, offering drivers greater comfort and helping fleets reduce maintenance demands without disrupting existing vehicle platforms.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and the Battle Born DualFlow Power Pack, visit Dragonflyenergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company’s overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

