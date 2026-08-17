Dragonfly Energy Partners with Sphere Energy to Develop Next-Generation AI-Enhanced Battery Technology

Sphere Energy’s proprietary battery AI models will be integrated into Dragonfly Energy’s next-generation battery management system architecture.

The integration is designed to improve state-of-charge and state-of-health accuracy while expanding Dragonfly IntelLigence® into AI-enhanced battery management.

The partnership will leverage Dragonfly Energy’s hundreds of thousands of deployed battery packs, established OEM relationships and vertically integrated engineering capabilities to accelerate data-driven product development.





RENO, Nev., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage, today announced a strategic partnership with Sphere Energy to develop and integrate next-generation AI capabilities into its future battery technologies and integrated power systems.

With hundreds of thousands of battery packs deployed across a broad range of applications, Dragonfly Energy has built a substantial base of real-world operating data spanning years of field performance. The partnership will combine that data with Sphere Energy’s battery-specific AI technology, based on its AI platform VETTA®, advancing the Company’s Dragonfly IntelLigence® communications technology beyond battery connectivity and system visibility and creating an AI-driven intelligence layer across future products and systems.

Sphere Energy’s proprietary battery AI models will be integrated into Dragonfly Energy’s next-generation battery management system architecture, making Dragonfly Energy the first battery pack manufacturer to place Sphere Energy’s AI-powered state-of-health technology at its core. The integration is designed to improve the accuracy of state-of-charge and state-of-health data while creating a more flexible development platform that can help Dragonfly Energy bring new products and solutions to market faster in response to specific customer needs.

“Our established product lines, long-standing customer relationships and years of field performance have created a powerful data advantage,” said Dr. Denis Phares, chief executive officer of Dragonfly Energy. “By combining that data advantage with Sphere Energy’s battery-specific AI models, we expect to evolve Dragonfly IntelLigence into a platform capable of delivering more precise, actionable insights across the applications we serve.”

“Dragonfly Energy’s vertically integrated capabilities, substantial deployed base and established relationships with leading OEM customers provide a unique foundation for applying battery-specific artificial intelligence at scale,” said Luca Scherrer, co-founder and managing director of Sphere Energy. “That combination gives us the opportunity to apply our technology across a broad range of real-world applications and operating conditions, turning battery data into better intelligence, stronger product performance and greater value for customers.”

For fleet operators, OEMs and other commercial customers, more accurate battery intelligence is intended to provide greater visibility into battery condition and lifecycle performance, supporting better asset management and operating decisions. The AI-enabled architecture is also designed to create a faster feedback loop between field performance and product development, helping Dragonfly Energy refine existing products and accelerate future solutions.

Together, we believe these capabilities can turn Dragonfly Energy’s growing base of field data into a lasting advantage across product performance, development and customer value.

Dr. Lukas Lutz, a director of Dragonfly Energy is also a co-founder of Sphere Energy.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit Dragonflyenergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company’s overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategic partnership with Sphere Energy, the expected benefits of the partnership, the integration of AI technology into the Company’s products, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov . If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com

Dragonfly Energy Media Relations

media@dragonflyenergy.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.