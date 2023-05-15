Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 11, 2023 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 20, 2023. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Q1 2023 Headlines:

Revenue increased 34% (2% organic growth, 5% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,919 million compared to $1,431 million in Q1 2022.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $94 million for Q1 2023 ($4.44 on a diluted per share basis), compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $98 million ($4.63 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2022.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $452 million (which includes acquired cash). In conjunction with the acquisition of WideOrbit Inc., the Company issued 10,204,294 Special Shares to the seller for an initial subscription price of $222. Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $44 million resulting in total consideration of $718 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $632 million, an increase of 27%, or $134 million, compared to $498 million for the comparable period in 2022.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $129 million to $453 million compared to $324 million for the same period in 2022.



Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $1,919 million, an increase of 34%, or $488 million, compared to $1,431 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 2% in the quarter, 5% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $94 million compared to net income of $98 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of $4.44 in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $4.63 for the same period in 2022. There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, CFO increased $134 million to $632 million compared to $498 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 27%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, FCFA2S increased $129 million to $453 million compared to $324 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 40%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 ($ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 632 498 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (3 ) (2 ) Interest paid on other facilities (26 ) (10 ) Credit facility transaction costs (2 ) (1 ) Payments of lease obligations (25 ) (22 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (39 ) (27 ) Property and equipment purchased (10 ) (8 ) Interest and dividends received 1 0 529 429 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests (76 ) (105 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 453 324 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Constellation Software Inc.



Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 1,010 $ 811 $ 996 Accounts receivable 1,014 880 660 Unbilled revenue 287 231 164 Inventories 50 48 41 Other assets 448 497 443 2,808 2,467 2,305 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 129 128 98 Right of use assets 285 283 278 Deferred income taxes 106 160 66 Other assets 182 172 107 Intangible assets 5,354 4,673 3,644 6,056 5,416 4,193 Total assets $ 8,864 $ 7,883 $ 6,499 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 480 $ 505 $ 142 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 199 316 124 Redeemable preferred securities 409 - - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,117 1,083 772 Dividends payable 21 21 21 Deferred revenue 1,994 1,485 1,536 Provisions 9 11 12 Acquisition holdback payables 140 161 119 Lease obligations 98 96 85 Income taxes payable 118 104 119 4,584 3,781 2,931 Non-current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 590 567 560 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 793 586 443 Deferred income taxes 529 466 448 Acquisition holdback payables 68 76 60 Lease obligations 217 217 218 Other liabilities 237 257 200 2,434 2,170 1,930 Total liabilities 7,018 5,950 4,860 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 99 Other equity - - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (128 ) (150 ) (62 ) Retained earnings 1,454 1,763 1,410 Non-controlling interests 419 221 191 1,845 1,933 1,638 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,864 $ 7,883 $ 6,499





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue License $ 81 $ 69 Professional services 411 270 Hardware and other 57 47 Maintenance and other recurring 1,369 1,045 1,919 1,431 Expenses Staff 1,068 783 Hardware 35 27 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 185 122 Occupancy 13 11 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 89 56 Professional fees 36 24 Other, net 38 35 Depreciation 39 32 Amortization of intangible assets 193 146 1,695 1,236 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 10 0 IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 39 27 Finance and other expense (income) (7 ) (2 ) Bargain purchase gain (1 ) (1 ) Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 2 1 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) 188 - Finance costs 36 19 267 44 Income (loss) before income taxes (43 ) 151 Current income tax expense (recovery) 103 99 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (62 ) (58 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 40 40 Net income (loss) (83 ) 111 Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 94 98 Non-controlling interests (177 ) 13 Net income (loss) (83 ) 111 Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc. Basic and diluted $ 4.44 $ 4.63





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (83 ) $ 111 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax 16 6 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax 16 6 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (67 ) $ 116 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 10 9 Non-controlling interests 6 (3 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 16 $ 6 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 105 107 Non-controlling interests (171 ) 9 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (67 ) $ 116





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2023 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital stock Other equity Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2023 $ 99 $ - $ (150 ) $ 1,763 $ 1,713 221 $ 1,933 Total comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) - - - 94 94 (177 ) (83 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - - 10 - 10 6 16 Total other comprehensive income (loss) - - 10 - 10 6 16 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 10 94 105 (171 ) (67 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Special dividend of Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares - - 12 (378 ) (366 ) 366 - Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - - - (1 ) (1 ) Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine - - - - - 1 1 Other movements in non-controlling interests - - 0 (4 ) (4 ) 4 (0 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - (21 ) (21 ) - (21 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 99 $ - $ (128 ) $ 1,454 $ 1,426 $ 419 $ 1,845





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2022 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 99 $ (179 ) $ (66 ) $ 1,206 $ 1,061 $ 460 $ 1,521 Total comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) - - - 98 98 13 111 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - - 9 - 9 (3 ) 6 Total other comprehensive income (loss) - - 9 - 9 (3 ) 6 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 9 98 107 9 116 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Conversion of redeemable preferred securities to subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. and ordinary units of Topicus Coop and other movements - 305 (5 ) - 301 (301 ) - - Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - - 23 23 - Other movements in non-controlling interests - (0 ) (0 ) (0 ) (1 ) - Dividends to shareholders of the Company (note 12) - - - (21 ) (21 ) - (21 ) - Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings - (127 ) 127 - - Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 99 $ - $ (62 ) $ 1,410 $ 1,447 $ 191 $ 1,638



