ACAMS Europe Conference Charts Path to Stronger Financial-Crime Fight with 90+ Expert Speakers

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by geopolitical crises abroad and the adoption of new regulatory frameworks at home, Europe’s fight against illicit finance has never been more complex or urgent. To help compliance professionals chart their course ahead, ACAMS will host a special training and networking event beginning on May 23rd for its 18th AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Europe. Hosted in Dublin, the two-day conference will outline industry guidance and best practices on an array of pressing anti-financial crime (AFC) topics, including implementing compliance controls under the EU’s 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD6), assessing institutional exposure to Russia sanctions evasion schemes, identifying key compliance challenges posed by the EU’s Markets in Crypto Act (MiCA), and meeting regulatory priorities in the post-Brexit era.

The ACAMS Europe Conference will feature special keynote presentations by Michael J. McGrath, Assistant Secretary of the Financial Services Division at Ireland’s Department of Finance, and Pat Lordan, Detective Chief Superintendent of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and head of Ireland’s Financial Intelligence Unit.

AFC professionals attending the conference will also have the opportunity to pose questions directly to expert speakers from the European Banking Authority (EBA), Central Bank of Ireland, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), De Nederlandsche Bank, Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), ING, Société Générale, Nordea Bank, NatWest, Deutsche Bank, Western Union, PayPal, Coinbase, Kraken Digital Asset Exchange, and other organizations.

“Europe’s fight against financial crime is evolving, requiring institutions to strengthen their efforts to identify illicit money flows and offering new opportunities to work together,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “Our goal is for attendees to walk away from the ACAMS Europe Conference with a deeper understanding of their institutional risks and the steps they can take to shield their businesses from costly penalties and reputational harm.”

“Most importantly, they will be active participants in the public-private sector debate on how to best protect lives and livelihoods from criminal exploitation,” he said. “Whether you work for a multinational bank seeking to identify transactions linked to corruption and bribery, a FinTech firm shoring up its anti-money laundering controls, or a cryptoasset company grappling with new regulatory requirements, this conference is a chance to expand your AFC toolkit and have your voice heard.”

Find out more about the ACAMS Europe Conference, including how to register, here: https://www.acams.org/en/events/conferences/acams-europe-conference

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.