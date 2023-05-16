Contact Center Analytics Global Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand for Predictive Analytics and Real-Time Monitoring Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center Analytics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contact center analytics market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2022 to $1.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The contact center analytic market is expected to grow to $3.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.3%.

The increase in demand for predictive analytics and real-time monitoring is expected to propel the growth of the contact center analytics market going forward. Predictive analytics and real-time monitoring is the process of extracting useful information from various external and internal data sources in real-time to predict future outcomes and carry out efficient business operations. Predictive analytics and real-time monitoring help contact center analytics identify opportunities and enhance their business operations, such as better customer experience, improving customer retention rates, developing strategies, and others.

For instance, in July 2021, an article published by Al Reyami Technologies LLC, a UAE-based IT Solutions company, approximately 52% of businesses use advanced and predictive analytics to offer better operational insights and contextual intelligence. Therefore, the increase in demand for predictive analytics and real-time monitoring is driving the growth of the contact center analytics market.



New product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the contact center analytics market. Major companies operating in the contact center analytics market are focused on innovating new products that could provide better solutions for contact center analytics used in call centers or businesses involving high volume calls and strengthen their position.

For instance, in December 2020, Avaya Holdings Corp, a US-based multinational company operating in the contact center and unified communication solutions organization, introduced its unique contact analytics integrated with Oracle Cloud Stack known as Avaya Analytics 4.1.

The unique features of Avaya Analytics 4.1 enable enterprises to derive current business measures from real-time event collection and processing, allowing supervisors in contact centers to analyze trends to improve agent performance. It displays the contact center site's performance overview on dashboards in Avaya IX Workspaces for Oceana's current contact center performance information in real-time, which helps in monitoring the statistics.



In October 2021, Qualtrics, a US-based company operating in the contact center analytics market, acquired Clarabridge for $1.2 billion. Through this acquisition, Qualtrics aims to strengthen its product portfolio in contact center analytics by enhancing omnichannel conversational analytics and gaining market advantage. Clarabridge is a US-based company operating in the contact center analytics market.



North America was the largest region in the contact center analytics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the contact center analytics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the contact center analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud; On Premise

4) By Applications: Automatic Call Distributor; Log Management; Risk and Compliance Management; Real-time Monitoring and Reporting; Workforce Optimization; Customer Experience Management; Other Applications

5) By Verticals: BFSI; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Manufacturing; Retail and Consumer Goods; Energy and Utilities; Telecom and IT; Travel and Hospitality; Government and Defense; Other Verticals



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.93 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.53 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global

