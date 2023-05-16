Reflex Strategically Partners with Industrial Mineral Marketing Consulting Firm

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX) (OTC: RFLXF) (FWB: HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”), announced today a strategic partnership with Lone Star Tech Minerals (LSTM), a graphite and industrial minerals marketing consulting firm, located in Texas, who will assist Reflex with competitive analysis, market research and marketing strategies.



Under the partnership, LSTM will provide the Company a strategic production and marketing plan. LSTM will analyze the data gained from the anticipated Ruby Graphite metallurgical results, which are currently being conducted by American Energy Technology Company (AETC) (see news release dated March 7th, 2023).

LSTM will deliver critical assistance in developing a customer database, including developing a technical data sheet (TDS). The TDS, based on Ruby graphite material, will assist the Company with customer qualifications where potential end users of coated, spherionized and purified graphite (CSPG) require the need to test and evaluate the efficacy and suitability of a new, conductive, additive anode material for their specific chemistry / format, and application.

Specific LSTM deliverables include:

Competitive analysis of the top five graphite powder producers globally.

ISO-9000 QA-QC, ISO 14001 (EMS), ISO 45001 (OHAS), ISO 26001 (ESG) recommendations

Provide detailed lab analysis test list (ASTM & ISO Standards) not covered by AETC tests, for metallurgical, chemical and mechanical specifications by application/market

Develop and prepare technical data sheets (TDS) and SDS for traditional ASTM 11-87E mesh products and purity ranges (94.0%-97.5% LOI)

Develop and prepare TDS’ and SDS for high purity (HP) ASTM 11-87E traditional mesh size products (99.0%-99.9% LOI)

Develop and prepare TDS’ and SDS for standard purity (SP) micronized graphite products – industry standard PSD’s (D90 -45 Micron, 25 Micron, 15 Micron, 10 Micron, 5 Micron) (95.0% LOI MIN)

Develop and prepare TDS’ and SDS for high purity (HP) micronized graphite products – industry standard PSD’s (D90 -45 Micron, 25 Micron, 15 Micron, 10 Micron, 5 Micron) (99.9% LOI MIN)

Develop and prepare TDS’ and SDS for CSPG Anode Grade Products in various PSD’s (99.95% LOI MIN)

Provide industry standards, ISO Certification Standards by market, ASTM standards, SDS declarations and any governmental restrictions

Provide current average sales prices (ASP) by market group/application and potential influences on pricing (geographic taxes, tariffs etc.)

Provide detailed quarterly market/price updates by mesh size and purity ranges. Groups include: energy storage, EV anode material, thermal applications, engineered products, polymers / plastics / rubber and dispersions / lubricants.



“We are excited to partner with Lone Star Tech Minerals and leverage their marketing and technical experience,” said Paul Gorman, CEO of Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. “Lone Star’s extensive knowledge of the CSPG industry will be invaluable as we aim to deliver high-quality, custom graphite products to a wide range of industry uses and chemistries to the North American supply chain”.

“We are thrilled to come on board with Reflex Advanced Materials and provide our go-to market, commercial and technical expertise,” said Chris Whiteley, CEO of Lone Star Tech Minerals. “We look forward to the partnership and leveraging our extensive industry knowledge and marketing expertise, including downstream battery OEM’s and other high tech end users of CSPG where margins are highest and demand is still diverse and abundant”.

For more information on Reflex Advanced Materials Corp and its mineral projects, please visit the Company's website at www.reflexmaterials.com.

