River Oaks Treatment Center Warns of the Dangers of Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol

RIVERVIEW, Fla., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-8 THC) is a widely sold product, but River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading provider of treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions, has issued a warning to consumers about the potential dangers associated with its consumption.



“My main concern is that people buying these products are under the impression that it’s pure and natural when that certainly is not the case,” said Jeff Turiczek, CEO of River Oaks Treatment Center. “What they’re really consuming is a diluted substance that’s manufactured with no oversight resulting in a drug containing questionable, and potentially lethal, additives that they’re not aware of.”

Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid, but it exists in small amounts that are not nearly enough for the mass manufacturing of products that contain the substance. Instead, cannabidiol oil, or CBD oil, is exposed to a number of chemicals and processes resulting in a reaction that produces Delta-8 THC. The active ingredient in just about every Delta-8 THC product sold to consumers – including tinctures and gummies – was produced in this manner.

What consumers are not aware of is the presence of residual metals, acids, unidentified compounds and other chemical reaction byproducts in Delta-8 THC products. Other additives, such as K2 or Spice, and cannabinoids not found in nature are also ingredients that have been found in these products,

“Patients that we see who have a history of using Delta-8 THC have many of the same adverse psychiatric effects exhibited by individuals with a history of synthetic cannabis use,” said Turiczek. “We see a lot of aggression, worsened psychiatric conditions, suicidal ideation, psychosis and a host of other physiological symptoms associated with this substance’s use, and it seems as though users are unaware of these potential outcomes.”

Unfortunately, experts at River Oaks Treatment Center believe the use of Delta-8 THC products can possibly get worse.



“A couple months back, there was a story out of Pennsylvania in which the district attorney asserted fentanyl and heroin were found in packaged Delta-8 products and my first thought was that it’s not that far-fetched,” said Turiczek. “Iso, nitazene analogs, xylazine, para-fluorofentanyl and many other substances are currently in the illicit drug supply throughout FL; with no oversight, who’s to say these adulterants can’t make it into Delta-8 products?”

