Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 8, 2023

| Source: Gabelli Funds Gabelli Funds

RYE, New York, UNITED STATES

RYE, N.Y., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as a Sports Investing Panel. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information, or click on the link below to register.

Presenting Companies
 Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARAA)  
 Gray Television (NYSE: GTN, GTN’A) Jim Ryan, Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Latek, Chief Legal & Development Officer
 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Jason Combs, Chief Financial Officer
Carolyn Micheli, SVP Corporate Communications & IR
 Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV) Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer
 AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) Patrick O'Connell, Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Seibert, Vice President of Investor Relations
 Sports Investing Panel Michael Ozanian, Forbes
Sal Galatioto, Galatioto Sports Partners
 IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Natasha Fernandes, Chief Financial Officer
 Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) Colin Reed, Executive Chairman
Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Executive Officer
 Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) Doug Murphy, President & Chief Executive Officer
 Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer
Stu Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer
 The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Chad Paris, Chief Financial Officer
 Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) Gilbert Avanes, Chief Financial Officer
Andrzej Matyczynski, EVP Global Operations
 comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer
 Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) Tina Murley, Chief Revenue Officer
Justin Chase, Chief Content Officer

The Harvard Club, New York City
35 West 44th Street

Thursday, June 8, 2023
7:50 am – 4:00 pm
Conference Registration: Click Here

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.


Contact Data