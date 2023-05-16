English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Perttu Meldo

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 16 May 2023 at 14:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Perttu Meldo, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Perttu Meldo

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31790/4/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 62 Unit price: 2.51 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 2.51 EUR

(3): Volume: 662 Unit price: 2.505 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 974 Volume weighted average price: 2.5066 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 915 Unit price: 2.51 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,111 Unit price: 2.46 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,653 Unit price: 2.46 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 3,679 Volume weighted average price: 2.47244 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,347 Unit price: 2.459 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1,347 Volume weighted average price: 2.459 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 90,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.