A.I.S. Resources maiden drill program intersects high-grade visible gold at Golden Bar Prospect Bright, Victoria Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX.V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) has concluded the initial drill program at the Bright Property with a total of 597.6m metres drilled at Golden Bar and 523.6m drilled at Reliance prospect for a total of 1,121.2m drilled from May 2022 to February 2023.

Highlights are:

  • Golden Bar GBDD003 returned; 75.35 to 77.1m, 1.75m @ 1.57 g/t (inc. 0.3m @ 2.13 g/t, of visible gold)
  • Drill hole GBDD006 (see Figure 1 through Figure 5 and Figure 7) encountered a broad zone of sulphide, quartz reef, and silicified shearing between 113.1 – 125.4m, demonstrably good signs of gold mineralisation.
  • Significant results from GBDD005: 0.45m @ 18.56 g/t Au and 4,807 ppm As
  • Significant results from GBDD006:
    • 1.5m @ 1.34 g/t Au and 2,912ppm As from 113.2m
    • 2.65m @ 6.97 g/t Au and 2,72ppm As, including 1m @15.9 g/t from 122.9m

Positive new prospect surface geochemistry

  • Myrtle Reef - High grade surface face sample 1.2m@ 14.22 g/t Au (lab repeat).
  • Broad low-grade shear related gold assayed in surface sampling indicated north of Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock mine.

Figure 1: Golden Bar Prospect drilled holes over LiDAR plan with traced tracks and surface expressions of controlling reef structures.

Figure 2: Section for GBDD003 and GBDD004A.

Figure 3: Golden Bar Reef and new reef intersection from hole GBDD006 between 113.1 through 125.4m.

Refer to appendix 1 for collar location data from the Golden Bar drilling campaign.

The drill program at Golden Bar was designed to test the geological model down plunge of the historic Shaws, Home, and Red Leader reef workings where total of 597.6m metres has been completed.

Figure 5: New reef (left) selection from high grade interval 124.450 - 125.45m in GBDD006. Sulphide and quartz veining.

Figure 4: New reef (right) stringer style arsenopyrite mineralisation in quartz.

Figure 6: Golden Bar long section, looking north-east. Historic mined areas in colour modified from (Kenny, 1966)

Combined historical production at Golden Bar and adjacent reefs was 58,753 ton of ore for 20,479 ounces of gold at a grade of 10.84 g/t, see Table 2.

The grades returned from this latest drilling program are consistent with these grades.

By 1905 mining fronts associated with the Home Reef and Shaw’s Reef had concluded. At the conclusion of mining, it was calculated that Shaw’s Reef yielded a grade of 10.14 g/t from 487.7 tonnes of ore and Home Reef yielded 22.28 g/t from 287 tonnes of ore. The weighted average from a total of 779.3 tonnes of ore is 14.66 g/t, with auriferous pyrite contributing between 1.2-1.5 g/t1.

Figure 7: Framework supported breccia. Lithic are rimmed by ferro-carbonate and matrix has disseminated pyrite. Selection is from interval 113.5 - 114.25m which assayed 1.25 g/t and 4,570.8ppm As.

Historically, the Golden Bar Reef was never mined with preference given to Shaws, Red Leader, and Home Reefs. Unexpectantly, the drilling to date at Golden Bar prospect likely shows that there exist decent prospects in considering the namesake reef a viable untouched insitu resource drill target. Visible gold (GBDD003) and consistently high values for arsenic affirmed the potential for high grade gold on the Golden Bar reef with 0.45m @ 18.6 g/t from GBDD005 and 1.5 @ 1.34 g/t in GBDD006.

ReefOre (t)Gold(kg)Gold (oz.)Grade
(g/t)		Years of
production
Home44,86549816,01011.101864-1905
Shaws1,5129.93196.601866-1874, 1905
Golden Bar12,3761294,15010.401864-1890, 1906
Combined58,753636.920,47910.84 

Table 2: recorded production sourced from the Victorian Government Geoscience (VandenBerg, et al., 2004).

These recent drill results (namely GBDD003, GBDD05, and GBDD006) are an excellent conclusion to a long drill campaign that produced widths consistent to mining records up plunge, however not consistent with historic grades.

The presence for gold was consistently observed where arsenic was very high. Generally, sub 1g/t and high-grade gold were observed to occur where arsenic was greater than 2,000ppm arsenic. Owing to the nuggetty nature of this style of mineralisation it should be expected that gold is typically underreporting, with occasional high-grade gold retuned from reefs containing high values of arsenic.

This trend was also observed in a new, previously unexpected reef found in close proximity to the Golden Bar Reef. This new reef returned 2.65m @6.82 g/t Au and 2,72ppm, including 1m @15.9 g/t in GBDD006. It is expected that these two merges down plunge and strike contributing to substantial upside potential.

Surface geochemistry
Preliminary surface geochemistry results over areas of historic interest identified from LiDAR have returned positive results, namely related to the Myrtle/London reef workings, see Figure 9.

Sample
ID		Easting
GDA		Northing
GDA		elevationAu g/tAu
(Dup)
g/t		As
ppm		Prospect
BR0053500889 5929346 673 1.185  156 Catherine Reef
BR0054502242.9 5918743 962 0.835  601 RTS
BR0061500283.8 5926777 617 0.787 0.728 42.6 Myrtle Reef
BR0057502262.8 5918723 971 0.755  928 RTS
BR0064499609.3 5926774 795 0.693  231.9 Myrtle Reef
BR0058502277.2 5918720 965 0.641  1,075 RTS
BR0059502285.4 5918719 972 0.257  832 RTS
BR0055502250.8 5918740 959 0.231  296 RTS
BR0056502243.2 5918751 961 0.195  811 RTS
BR0052500891.2 5929356 678 0.187  49 Catherine Reef

Table 3: Significant surface geochemistry, rock chips, sorted by gold grade.

An impressive 1.2m @ 9.53 g/t gold (lab repeat 14.22g/t) was achieved on face sample SF06-01 (Figure 8) in an area defined from government open file LiDAR as being upslope of the Myrtle Reef mine area. Another significant result was SF04 which produced 2m@0.44 g/t in the wall of an adit in-line with workings also identified from open file LiDAR.

Figure 8: Image of SF06 in historical excavation. Looking south.

See Table 3, Figure 8, and Figure 9 for these results. These results are produced from testing exposures made from minor working that align within a 30m corridor and is interpreted as possibly related to a continuous north north-west shear zone with a minimum length of 900m. This possible shear is interpreted as to occur in relation to a shear array which hosts significant producing mines; London Reef and Myrtle Reef, also Red Ruth (see Figure 9).

Historical Production2 from the London Reef was recorded as 12,411t @34.4 g/t for Au 13,730 oz., Myrtle Reef 18,858t @16.9 g/t for Au 10,280 oz., and Red Ruth of 97t @ 6.1 g/t Au for 58 oz. Combined these mines produced 31,366t for 24,068oz at a grade of approximately 23.9 g/t.

Figure 9: Myrtle Reef mine area. Significant surface geochemistry results and LiDAR surface workings. Potential broad shear-zone shown in green hashed region.

Separate to these results at the Myrtle/London reef, an area identified from preliminary soil sampling is confirmed as containing gold out cropping north of the Rose Thistle, and Shamrock Mine.

The zone so far appears to have the dimensions of 20m wide by 300m long and remains open along strike (Figure 10). AIS intends to further define this area and other nearby anomalous areas with a soil program. Soil sampling last year by AIS returned the highest-grade soil to date at the project; 3,193ppb (3.19g/t) with an internal lab check repeating at 4,535ppb (4.54 g/t) for this sample. A significant part of this follow-up soil work is testing and infill sampling around the significant Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock (RTS) mine.

Figure 10: broad shear zone related mineralisation north of Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock.

Figure 11: upcoming soil program testing historic and new soil anomalism surrounding and north of the Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock (RTS) Mine.

Figure 12: RTS layout 1, 2022 soil results and planned program north of the RTS mine (left) Note 1,000ppb is equivalent to 1g/t gold.

Figure 13: RTS layout 2, historic soil results surrounding RTS mine. Note 1,000ppb is equivalent to 1g/t gold.

A series of coherant high-grade soil anomalies lie in close proximity to the historic RTS Mine (Figure 13). AIS plans to infill some of the open parts of the interpreted anomlaous surface domains and confim their dimension.

The RTS mine was a significant producing mine in the region historically producing3 112,411.4 tonne of ore and
80,125.0 oz of gold at a grade of 22.16 g/t up until the 1930’s.

Repeats of similar dimension and grade are expected and form the basis for continual work in this area. AIS regards this area as highly prospective.

Figure 14: Prospect location map at the Bright project, EL6194.

Commenting on these results, Martyn Element, President, CEO & Chairman of AIS, stated that the company continues to be impressed with the results generated so far. More importantly, Mr. Element commented on the benefits of the surface geochemistry work that continues to show the high potential of the Bright Property and the opportunity to develop a single geological model incorporating all historical high grade past producing mines.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBM, FAusIMM MAIG MAIMVA(CMV) who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on lithium, gold, precious and base metals exploration. AIS’s value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS has a 20% carried interest with Spey Resources Corp. in the Incahuasi lithium brine project in Argentina. AIS has further options to acquire four lithium concessions in the Pocitos Salar and one lithium concession in the Cauchari Salar in Argentina. AIS has granted the option to acquire the Pocitos 1 and 2 licences to Spey Resources by June 30, 2023 (subsequently optioned by Spey to Recharge Resources). If exercised AIS will retain a 7.5% royalty. AIS has granted an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Pocitos 7 and 9 licences to C29 Resources by June 30, 2023. AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9 km from Agnico Eagle Limited’s Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 57 sq km Bright Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre.  

Appendix 1

Collar locations
HOLE_IDEasting
GDA94
z55		Easting
GDA94
z55		Elev
(m)		SurveyMethodSurveyorDepth
(m)
GBDD001499059.75928823455.497DGPSMalkin110
GBDD002A499058.85928824455.647DGPSMalkin120
GBDD002499059.55928824455.547DGPSMalkin15
GBDD003499060.35928823455.085DGPSMalkin130
GBDD004A499061.85928823455.099DGPSMalkin130
GBDD005499061.95928822455.104DGPSMalkin154.1
GBDD006499062.65928822454.998DGPSMalkin150.5


DH Assay    
Hole IDmFrommToWidth (m)SampleIDSample TypeBatchAu Au-Rp1 As
       ppmppmppm
GBDD00367.50067.9000.400GBDD003-001HC23002530.005 6.700
GBDD00367.90068.4500.550GBDD003-002HC23002530.005 10.300
GBDD00368.45068.7500.300GBDD003-003HC23002530.009 7.400
GBDD00368.75069.7501.000GBDD003-004HC23002530.005 10.000
GBDD00369.75070.1000.350GBDD003-005HC23002530.005 10.700
GBDD00370.10070.6500.550GBDD003-006HC23002530.014 9.700
GBDD00370.65071.3000.650GBDD003-007HC23002530.005 16.800
GBDD00371.30071.6500.350GBDD003-008HC23002530.005 12.500
GBDD00371.65072.6000.950GBDD003-009HC23002530.005 17.900
GBDD00372.60072.9000.300GBDD003-010HC23002530.005 21.600
GBDD00372.90073.3000.400GBDD003-011HC23002530.010 494.900
GBDD00373.30074.1000.800GBDD003-012HC23002530.140 265.900
GBDD00374.10074.5000.400GBDD003-013HC23002530.045 25.800
GBDD00374.50075.0000.500GBDD003-014HC23002530.110  
GBDD00375.00075.3500.350GBDD003-015HC23002530.120  
GBDD00375.35075.6500.300GBDD003-016HC23002532.160  
GBDD00375.65076.0500.400GBDD003-020HC23002530.090  
GBDD00376.05076.5000.450GBDD003-021HC23002530.170  
GBDD00376.50077.1000.600GBDD003-022HC23002530.940  
GBDD00377.10077.4000.300GBDD003-023HC23002530.050  
GBDD00377.40077.8000.400GBDD003-024HC23002530.090  
GBDD00377.80078.2500.450GBDD003-025HC23002530.320  
GBDD00378.25078.5500.300GBDD003-026HC23002530.100  
GBDD00378.55079.2000.650GBDD003-027HC23002530.120  
GBDD00379.20079.5500.350GBDD003-031HC23002530.026 1035.300
GBDD00379.55079.8800.330GBDD003-032HC23002530.018 41.000
GBDD00379.88080.2000.320GBDD003-033HC23002530.191 53.600
GBDD00380.20081.1000.900GBDD003-034HC23002530.226 28.900
GBDD00381.10081.9000.800GBDD003-035HC23002530.046 30.600
GBDD00381.90082.3000.400GBDD003-036HC23002530.087 34.000
GBDD00382.30082.9000.600GBDD003-037HC23002530.022 43.300
GBDD00382.90083.9001.000GBDD003-038HC23002530.020 22.000
GBDD00383.90084.9001.000GBDD003-039HC23002530.005 33.300
GBDD00384.90085.9001.000GBDD003-040HC23002530.005 39.900
GBDD00385.90086.3500.450GBDD003-041HC23002530.069 51.800
GBDD00386.35087.3000.950GBDD003-042HC23002530.094 28.600
GBDD00387.30087.6000.300GBDD003-043HC23002530.005 32.600
GBDD00387.60088.0000.400GBDD003-044HC23002530.006 25.900
GBDD00388.00089.0001.000GBDD003-045HC23002530.023 23.300
GBDD00389.00089.8500.850GBDD003-046HC23002530.005 31.800
GBDD00389.85090.4500.600GBDD003-047HC23002530.005 40.300
GBDD00390.45090.8000.350GBDD003-048HC23002530.221 37.100
GBDD00390.80091.4000.600GBDD003-052HC23002530.142 53.900
GBDD00391.40092.1500.750GBDD003-053HC23002530.007 23.500
GBDD00392.15092.6500.500GBDD003-054HC23002530.007 30.900
GBDD00392.65093.1500.500GBDD003-055HC23002530.037 58.600
GBDD00393.15093.7500.600GBDD003-056HC23002530.011 50.900
GBDD00393.75094.7000.950GBDD003-057HC23002530.034 33.900
GBDD00394.70095.2500.550GBDD003-058HC23002530.033 40.500
GBDD00395.25095.7000.450GBDD003-059HC23002530.169 42.900
GBDD00395.70096.4000.700GBDD003-060HC23002530.087 40.500
GBDD00396.40096.9000.500GBDD003-061HC23002530.047 74.700
GBDD00396.90097.3000.400GBDD003-062HC23002530.726 3140.600
GBDD00397.30097.6000.300GBDD003-063HC23002530.636 407.800
GBDD00397.60097.9000.300GBDD003-064HC23002530.310 202.000
GBDD003101.300102.0000.700GBDD003-065HC23002530.008 37.200
GBDD003102.000102.3000.300GBDD003-066HC23002530.028 30.500
GBDD003102.300102.6500.350GBDD003-067HC23002531.437 1662.100
GBDD003102.650103.4000.750GBDD003-068HC23002530.253 2052.100
GBDD003103.400103.7000.300GBDD003-072HC23002530.025 71.900
GBDD003103.700104.4500.750GBDD003-073HC23002530.032 31.200
GBDD003104.450105.0000.550GBDD003-074HC23002530.010 26.500
GBDD003110.000111.0001.000GBDD003-075HC23002530.005 10.800
GBDD003111.000112.0001.000GBDD003-076HC23002530.005 21.900
GBDD003112.000112.4000.400GBDD003-077HC23002530.005 83.800
GBDD003112.400112.7000.300GBDD003-078HC23002530.262 2367.500
GBDD003112.700113.0000.300GBDD003-082HC23002530.010 151.200
GBDD003113.000113.3000.300GBDD003-083HC23002530.006 130.200
GBDD003113.300113.9000.600GBDD003-084HC23002530.016 71.500
GBDD003113.900114.8000.900GBDD003-085HC23002530.010 297.000
GBDD003114.800115.4000.600GBDD003-086HC23002530.007 71.300
GBDD003115.400115.9500.550GBDD003-087HC23002530.005 28.600
GBDD003115.950116.9000.950GBDD003-088HC23002530.005 17.300
GBDD003116.900117.9001.000GBDD003-089HC23002530.006 31.800
GBDD003117.900118.2000.300GBDD003-090HC23002530.008 38.500
GBDD003118.200118.5000.300GBDD003-094HC23002530.006 15.200
GBDD003127.400127.7000.300GBDD003-095HC23002530.005 12.800
GBDD003127.700128.0000.300GBDD003-096HC23002530.047 26.000
GBDD003128.000128.3000.300GBDD003-097HC23002530.040 13.100
GBDD004A75.20075.5500.350GBDD004A-001HC23036900.005 8.600
GBDD004A75.55075.9000.350GBDD004A-002HC23036900.068 24.900
GBDD004A75.90076.9501.050GBDD004A-003HC23036900.005 34.300
GBDD004A76.95077.7000.750GBDD004A-004HC23036900.005 21.800
GBDD004A77.70078.3000.600GBDD004A-005HC23036900.010 46.800
GBDD004A78.30078.6000.300GBDD004A-006HC23036900.037 142.700
GBDD004A78.60079.2000.600GBDD004A-007HC23036900.039 3751.900
GBDD004A79.20079.6500.450GBDD004A-008HC23036900.030 1272.400
GBDD004A79.65080.5500.900GBDD004A-009HC23036900.099 6884.300
GBDD004A80.55081.4000.850GBDD004A-013HC23036900.005 236.500
GBDD004A81.40081.8000.400GBDD004A-014HC23036900.193 7941.700
GBDD004A81.80082.2000.400GBDD004A-015HC23036900.045 2669.700
GBDD004A82.20082.7000.500GBDD004A-016HC23036900.030 2118.900
GBDD004A82.70083.0000.300GBDD004A-017HC23036900.025 2597.700
GBDD004A83.00084.2501.250GBDD004A-018HC23036900.007 146.700
GBDD004A84.25084.6500.400GBDD004A-019HC23036900.074 580.400
GBDD004A84.65085.2500.600GBDD004A-020HC23036900.043 500.700
GBDD004A85.25086.0000.750GBDD004A-021HC23036900.010 171.600
GBDD004A86.00087.1501.150GBDD004A-022HC23036900.149 66.300
GBDD004A87.15088.0500.900GBDD004A-023HC23036900.062 37.300
GBDD004A88.05089.0000.950GBDD004A-024HC23036900.232 16.300
GBDD004A89.00089.6500.650GBDD004A-025HC23036900.009 8.200
GBDD004A89.65090.6501.000GBDD004A-026HC23036900.008 20.800
GBDD004A90.65091.6000.950GBDD004A-027HC23036900.025 11.100
GBDD004A91.60092.6001.000GBDD004A-028HC23036900.005 14.400
GBDD004A92.60093.3500.750GBDD004A-029HC23036900.133 21.300
GBDD004A93.35093.7500.400GBDD004A-030HC23036900.005 28.100
GBDD004A93.75094.5000.750GBDD004A-031HC23036900.029 348.500
GBDD004A94.50095.5001.000GBDD004A-032HC23036900.114 36.200
GBDD004A95.50096.0000.500GBDD004A-033HC23036900.030 30.200
GBDD004A96.00096.3500.350GBDD004A-034HC23036900.005 33.000
GBDD004A96.00096.7500.750GBDD004A-035HC23036900.029 48.000
GBDD004A96.75097.7501.000GBDD004A-036HC23036900.011 37.700
GBDD004A97.75098.7501.000GBDD004A-037HC23036900.007 46.900
GBDD004A98.75099.4000.650GBDD004A-038HC23036900.211 43.700
GBDD004A99.40099.7500.350GBDD004A-039HC23036900.821 50.300
GBDD004A99.750100.0500.300GBDD004A-040HC23036900.069 463.400
GBDD004A100.050100.7500.700GBDD004A-044HC23036900.045 79.900
GBDD004A100.750101.4500.700GBDD004A-045HC23036900.067 40.100
GBDD004A101.450102.1000.650GBDD004A-046HC23036900.069 33.100
GBDD004A102.100102.4500.350GBDD004A-047HC23036900.050 66.000
GBDD004A102.450102.8000.350GBDD004A-048HC23036900.5180.4895229.100
GBDD004A102.800103.7000.350GBDD004A-052HC23036901.8272.0123984.200
GBDD004A103.700104.0000.350GBDD004A-053HC23036900.8070.7741853.400
GBDD004A104.000105.1501.150GBDD004A-054HC23036900.041 388.300
GBDD004A105.150105.7000.550GBDD004A-055HC23036900.391 57.800
GBDD004A105.700106.5500.850GBDD004A-056HC23036900.008 28.000
GBDD004A106.550107.5501.000GBDD004A-057HC23036900.005 13.700
GBDD004A107.550108.5501.000GBDD004A-058HC23036900.005 6.500
GBDD004A108.550109.1500.600GBDD004A-059HC23036900.008 27.600
GBDD004A109.150109.6500.500GBDD004A-060HC23036900.016 14.700
GBDD004A109.650110.1500.500GBDD004A-061HC23036900.005 25.300
GBDD004A110.150110.5000.350GBDD004A-062HC23036900.132 1006.500
GBDD004A110.500111.1500.650GBDD004A-066HC23036900.052 222.900
GBDD004A111.150111.8500.700GBDD004A-067HC23036900.015 36.900
GBDD004A111.850112.6000.750GBDD004A-068HC23036900.005 30.000
GBDD004A112.600113.2500.650GBDD004A-069HC23036900.005 15.800
GBDD004A113.250113.6000.350GBDD004A-070HC23036900.007 31.200
GBDD004A113.600114.5000.900GBDD004A-071HC23036900.005 22.300
GBDD004A114.500114.9500.450GBDD004A-072HC23036900.023 20.100
GBDD004A114.950115.2500.300GBDD004A-073HC23036900.005 28.000
GBDD004A115.250115.7500.500GBDD004A-074HC23036900.038 158.300
GBDD004A115.750116.3500.600GBDD004A-075HC23036900.005 33.100
GBDD004A116.350117.2500.900GBDD004A-076HC23036900.005 12.000
GBDD004A117.250118.0500.800GBDD004A-077HC23036900.005 20.800
GBDD004A118.050118.8000.750GBDD004A-078HC23036900.593 1088.300
GBDD004A118.800119.4500.650GBDD004A-079HC23036900.124 1918.800
GBDD004A119.450120.4501.000GBDD004A-083HC23036900.047 258.600
GBDD004A120.450121.0000.550GBDD004A-084HC23036900.008 44.700
GBDD004A121.000121.7500.750GBDD004A-085HC23036900.006 139.000
GBDD004A121.750122.6500.900GBDD004A-086HC23036900.006 28.700
GBDD004A122.650123.3500.700GBDD004A-087HC23036900.005 30.600
GBDD004A123.350123.9500.600GBDD004A-088HC23036900.005 12.900
GBDD004A123.950124.9501.000GBDD004A-089HC23036900.005 12.400
GBDD004A124.950125.7500.800GBDD004A-090HC23036900.005 12.900
GBDD004A125.750126.0500.300GBDD004A-091HC23036900.005 24.500
GBDD004A126.050126.6000.550GBDD004A-092HC23036900.005 18.100
GBDD00589.40090.0000.600GBDD005-001HC23051910.005 5.100
GBDD00590.00090.4000.400GBDD005-002HC23051910.005 4.300
GBDD00590.40091.1000.700GBDD005-003HC23051910.019 4.300
GBDD00591.10091.8500.750GBDD005-004HC23051910.018 15.400
GBDD00591.85092.6000.750GBDD005-005HC23051910.010 28.100
GBDD00592.60092.9600.360GBDD005-006HC23051910.041 26.000
GBDD00592.96093.5500.590GBDD005-007HC23051910.021 522.100
GBDD00593.55094.1000.550GBDD005-011HC23051910.018 586.800
GBDD00594.10094.8000.700GBDD005-012HC23051910.076 1223.100
GBDD00594.80095.7000.900GBDD005-013HC23051910.042 1178.800
GBDD00595.70096.0000.300GBDD005-014HC23051910.023 1744.100
GBDD00596.00096.6000.600GBDD005-015HC23051910.018 72.700
GBDD00596.60096.9500.350GBDD005-016HC23051910.211 92.800
GBDD00596.95097.9000.950GBDD005-017HC23051910.149 38.600
GBDD00597.90098.3000.400GBDD005-018HC23051910.052 35.300
GBDD00598.30098.6000.300GBDD005-019HC23051910.027 35.600
GBDD00598.60099.6001.000GBDD005-020HC23051910.008 27.300
GBDD00599.600100.6001.000GBDD005-021HC23051910.119 42.200
GBDD005100.600101.6001.000GBDD005-022HC23051910.082 38.700
GBDD005101.600102.7001.100GBDD005-023HC23051910.097 45.400
GBDD005102.700103.0000.300GBDD005-024HC23051910.061 61.000
GBDD005103.000103.4500.450GBDD005-025HC23051910.073 733.200
GBDD005103.450103.9000.450GBDD005-026HC23051910.048 108.400
GBDD005103.900104.7000.800GBDD005-027HC23051910.052 220.000
GBDD005104.700105.2000.500GBDD005-028HC23051910.568 835.500
GBDD005105.200106.0000.800GBDD005-032HC23051910.007 42.100
GBDD005106.000107.0001.000GBDD005-033HC23051910.005 30.100
GBDD005107.000108.0001.000GBDD005-034HC23051910.006 28.000
GBDD005108.000109.0001.000GBDD005-035HC23051910.007 51.500
GBDD005109.000109.6000.600GBDD005-036HC23051910.005 54.700
GBDD005109.600110.3000.700GBDD005-037HC23051910.024 30.100
GBDD005110.300111.3001.000GBDD005-038HC23051910.005 17.200
GBDD005111.300111.7500.450GBDD005-039HC23051910.027 41.200
GBDD005111.750112.2500.500GBDD005-040HC23051910.005 9.400
GBDD005117.000118.0001.000GBDD005-041HC23051910.005 2.600
GBDD005118.000118.3000.300GBDD005-042HC23051910.005 4.100
GBDD005118.300119.2500.950GBDD005-043HC23051910.005 13.500
GBDD005119.250120.2000.950GBDD005-047HC23051910.005 13.400
GBDD005120.200121.1000.900GBDD005-048HC23051910.005 3.500
GBDD005128.950129.6500.700GBDD005-049HC23051910.005 14.300
GBDD005129.650130.4500.800GBDD005-050HC23051910.005 19.400
GBDD005130.450131.4000.950GBDD005-051HC23051910.005 20.400
GBDD005131.400131.8500.450GBDD005-052HC23051910.005 22.700
GBDD005131.850132.4000.550GBDD005-053HC23051910.005 20.400
GBDD005132.400133.4501.050GBDD005-054HC23051910.005 56.700
GBDD005133.450133.9000.450GBDD005-055HC23051910.020 83.500
GBDD005133.900134.3500.450GBDD005-056HC230519118.12318.5604807.900
GBDD005134.350135.2500.900GBDD005-060HC23051910.020 75.200
GBDD005135.250136.2501.000GBDD005-061HC23051910.012 47.600
GBDD005136.250137.3501.100GBDD005-062HC23051910.005 16.200
GBDD005137.350137.6500.300GBDD005-063HC23051910.006 8.700
GBDD005137.650138.1000.450GBDD005-064HC23051910.005 16.900
GBDD005138.100139.1001.000GBDD005-065HC23051910.005 6.600
GBDD005139.100139.4500.350GBDD005-066HC23051910.005 6.200
GBDD005139.450140.0500.600GBDD005-067HC23051910.005 6.200
GBDD005140.050140.9500.900GBDD005-068HC23051910.005 5.600
GBDD005140.950141.8000.850GBDD005-069HC23051910.005 5.700
GBDD005141.800142.3000.500GBDD005-070HC23051910.005 5.600
GBDD005142.300143.3001.000GBDD005-071HC23051910.005 9.100
GBDD005143.300143.8000.500GBDD005-072HC23051910.012 35.900
GBDD005143.800144.1500.350GBDD005-076HC23051910.005 14.900
GBDD005144.150144.6500.500GBDD005-077HC23051910.020 29.100
GBDD005144.650144.9500.300GBDD005-078HC23051910.005 6.100
GBDD005144.950145.2500.300GBDD005-079HC23051910.006 21.700
GBDD005145.250145.5500.300GBDD005-080HC23051910.005 6.200
GBDD005145.550146.0000.450GBDD005-081HC23051910.005 9.200
GBDD006108.550108.9000.350GBDD006-001HC23051910.008 19.700
GBDD006108.900109.4500.550GBDD006-002HC23051910.014 37.400
GBDD006109.450109.9500.500GBDD006-003HC23051910.005 21.900
GBDD006109.950110.5000.550GBDD006-004HC23051910.005 25.700
GBDD006110.500110.9500.450GBDD006-005HC23051910.011 52.300
GBDD006110.950111.4000.450GBDD006-006HC23051910.129 59.200
GBDD006111.400112.1500.750GBDD006-007HC23051910.040 108.000
GBDD006112.150112.6500.500GBDD006-008HC23051910.149 63.400
GBDD006112.650113.2000.550GBDD006-009HC23051910.029 128.200
GBDD006113.200113.5000.300GBDD006-010HC23051912.3062.149385.300
GBDD006113.500114.2500.750GBDD006-011HC23051911.250 4570.800
GBDD006114.250114.7000.450GBDD006-015HC23051910.847 1832.900
GBDD006114.700115.4000.700GBDD006-016HC23051910.066 847.500
GBDD006115.400116.1500.750GBDD006-017HC23051910.064 871.900
GBDD006116.150116.7000.550GBDD006-018HC23051910.015 297.900
GBDD006116.700117.6000.900GBDD006-019HC23051910.035 761.100
GBDD006117.600117.9500.350GBDD006-020HC23051910.135 2763.700
GBDD006117.950118.9501.000GBDD006-021HC23051910.055 1049.100
GBDD006118.950119.7500.800GBDD006-022HC23051910.038 337.600
GBDD006119.750120.2500.500GBDD006-023HC23051910.646 102.300
GBDD006120.250120.7500.500GBDD006-024HC23051910.020 572.600
GBDD006120.750121.2500.500GBDD006-025HC23051910.182 7118.200
GBDD006121.250121.7500.500GBDD006-029HC23051910.121 1709.600
GBDD006121.750122.2000.450GBDD006-030HC23051910.181 28.900
GBDD006122.200122.9000.700GBDD006-031HC23051910.035 32.900
GBDD006122.900123.5500.650GBDD006-032HC23051910.251 86.700
GBDD006123.550124.1500.600GBDD006-033HC23051913.7193.535737.100
GBDD006124.150124.5500.400GBDD006-034HC23051910.427 651.600
GBDD006124.450125.4501.000GBDD006-035HC230519115.50215.9066455.300
GBDD006125.450126.1000.650GBDD006-036HC23051910.059 670.700
GBDD006126.100126.8000.700GBDD006-037HC23051910.023 73.200
GBDD006126.800127.1500.350GBDD006-041HC23051910.052 430.600
GBDD006127.150127.9000.750GBDD006-042HC23051910.028 291.300
GBDD006127.900128.9501.050GBDD006-043HC23051910.132 19.000
GBDD006128.950129.5500.600GBDD006-044HC23051910.005 13.600
GBDD006129.550130.1500.600GBDD006-045HC23051910.005 15.200
GBDD006130.150131.0000.850GBDD006-046HC23051910.009 18.300
GBDD006131.000132.0001.000GBDD006-047HC23051910.008 40.000
GBDD006132.000132.9500.950GBDD006-048HC23051910.005 12.500
GBDD006132.950133.8500.900GBDD006-049HC23051910.005 14.100
GBDD006133.850134.7500.900GBDD006-050HC23051910.005 16.400
GBDD006134.750135.7501.000GBDD006-054HC23051910.005 15.400
GBDD006135.750136.5500.800GBDD006-055HC23051910.005 11.100
GBDD006136.550137.6001.050GBDD006-056HC23051910.005 7.900
GBDD006137.600138.0000.400GBDD006-057HC23051910.005 6.000
GBDD006141.700142.0000.300GBDD006-058HC23051910.005 4.900
GBDD006142.000142.5500.550GBDD006-059HC23051910.005 6.900
GBDD006142.550143.1000.550GBDD006-060HC23051910.005 8.300
GBDD006143.100143.7000.600GBDD006-061HC23051910.005 7.000
GBDD006143.700144.5000.800GBDD006-065HC23051910.005 10.700
GBDD006144.500144.9000.400GBDD006-066HC23051910.005 7.600
GBDD006144.900145.2500.350GBDD006-067HC23051910.005 4.800
GBDD006145.250146.2000.950GBDD006-068HC23051910.005 4.400
GBDD006146.200146.5000.300GBDD006-069HC23051910.005 12.900

 

1 Geological Survey of Victoria Bulletin No.44, pp.39-40 (Kenny, 1966).
2 Government geoscience “VicMine” database
3 Government geoscience “VicMine” database

 


