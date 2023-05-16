Norsk Titanium selects CAST Highlight to control open-source software risk

NEW YORK and PARIS, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to control open-source software (OSS) risk in their software development, Norsk Titanium has selected CAST Highlight to serve as a “control tower” giving legal, security, and operational leadership the ability to make informed decisions around the use of OSS components in their code.



After a consideration phase of multiple solutions spearheaded by the firm’s IT and legal teams, the value offered by CAST’s software intelligence solutions was deemed head and shoulders above competition.

Now CAST Highlight plugs directly into their source code and provides leadership with clear, instantaneous, and actionable analyses on their application portfolio, prioritizing recommended actions around any significant licensing and security risk based on business impact.

Norsk Titanium IT Operations Manager Tim Dufrane said that the intuitiveness and value of CAST Highlight made the decision to partner with CAST crystal clear.

“Implementing CAST Highlight has been a victory for both our legal and IT teams,” Dufrane said. “I was able to get the product up and running in no time and now for the first time we’re able to accurately and immediately understand and mitigate any OSS risk in our portfolio of internal applications without disrupting our development teams. Just a massive win for all involved.”

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.

About Norsk Titanium

Norsk Titanium is a global leader in metal 3D printing, innovating the future of metal manufacturing by enabling a paradigm shift to a clean and sustainable manufacturing process. With its proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) technology and 700 MT of production capacity, Norsk Titanium offers cost-efficient 3D printing of value-added metal parts to a large addressable market. RPD® technology uses significantly less raw material, energy, and time than traditional energy-intensive forming methods, presenting customers with an opportunity to better manage input costs, logistics, and environmental impact. RPD® printed parts are already flying on commercial aircraft, and Norsk Titanium has gained significant traction with large defense and industrial customers.



