INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the Articles of Association

English Lithuanian

On 16 May 2023, INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania informing that the Company was allowed to change the Articles of Association of the Company.

On 11 May 2023, a new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 18 April 2023 during the General Shareholders Meeting.