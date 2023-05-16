Weebit Nano to present recent ReRAM-based developments at the International Memory Workshop (IMW) 2023

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, announces its participation in the 15th IEEE International Memory Workshop (IMW) 2023. Sponsored by the IEEE Electron Devices Society, IMW is the premier international forum for technologists to share and learn about new developments in memory technology. The event will be held May 21 - 24, 2023 in Monterey, California.



During the poster session from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22nd, two paper presentations will highlight Weebit’s resistive random-access memory (ReRAM) technology:

“Demonstration of SMT-reflow Immune and SCA-resilient PUF on 28nm RRAM device array”

Weebit’s VP of Technology Development Amir Regev will present this paper written with technologists from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, CEA-Leti and Weebit. It highlights the benefits of using Weebit ReRAM to provide PUF (Physically Unclonable Function) capability for enhanced on-chip security and cyber-security applications.



The PUF project was led by Prof. Manan Suri from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and is an example of successful international collaboration between teams in India, Israel and France. The IIT-Delhi team, including student author Vivek Parmar and Prof. Suri, was supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor.





"Benefits of Design Assist Techniques on Performances and Reliability of a RRAM Macro"

Bastien Giraud, a research engineer from CEA-List, will present a paper written by CEA-List, CEA-Leti and Weebit which shares various design assist techniques used in development of the Weebit ReRAM module, and demonstrates their impact on enhancing intrinsic ReRAM performance.

The 15th IEEE International Memory Workshop (IMW) will be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Monterey, California. To register for the event, visit: https://www.ewh.ieee.org/soc/eds/imw/06_Registration.htm.

