Direct-to-Consumer(DTC) Pet Food Market Predicted to Garner $18.6 Billion | CAGR of 25.1%

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Pet Food refers to a business model where pet food manufacturers sell their products directly to consumers through online channels or in retail stores. The DTC pet food section has been increasing rapidly owing to the growing approval of digital channels. The rising use of smartphones has remarkably emphasized online sales. direct-to-consumer pet food brands often emphasize the quality of ingredients, transparency in sourcing, and customization option for pet owners.

Key Takeaway

The rising pet ownership and rapid increase in awareness among pet owners towards their health and wellness is projected to be major factor for market growth. The rising demand for nutritious pet food and the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases in pets propel the market growth.

Factors Affecting the growth of the Direct-to-Consumer(DTC)Pet Food Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the direct-to-consumer(DTC)pet food market. Some of these factors include:

Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries : Rapid urbanization in developing countries and the rise in the number of individuals who own pets in their houses drive market growth.

: Rapid urbanization in developing countries and the rise in the number of individuals who own pets in their houses drive market growth. Rise in Efforts by Market Players : The rise in efforts by key market players to launch novel products and expand their market position ahead of their competitors propels market growth.

: The rise in efforts by key market players to launch novel products and expand their market position ahead of their competitors propels market growth. Increasing E-Commerce Platforms: Increasing e-commerce platforms provide various growth opportunities in the market. Humanization of pets and the increasing pet food expenditure fuel the market growth.

Top Trends in Global Direct-to-Consumer(DTC) Pet Food Market

The humanization of pets is also a trend in the global direct-to-consumer(DTC) pet food market. Personalization of pet food products has a high potential to grow significantly due to rising customer demand for the food they are feeding their pets, and pet owners from emerging countries are also selecting these products, which is likely to drive market growth. The increasing popularity of personalized pet food across many emerging countries, including France, the U.S, and Germany, has been influencing market growth exponentially in the last few years.

Market Growth

The increasing pet health awareness and incidence of online buying of pets among customers drive market growth. The high expenditure on meals and the increasing popularity in emerging countries propel the market growth. The increase in the number of products introduced by market players across the world to cater to the rising demand of consumers is anticipated to propel market growth.

Regional Analysis

The direct-to-direct(DTC) pet food market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 37.5% during the forecast period owing to the rising number id millionaires as pet owners, high accessibility of a wide range of customized pet products, and increasing focus on health and diets of pets in this region. The presence of major key market players in this region increases the demand for pet food.

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase maximum revenue share during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing number of individuals who own pets in their houses and rapid urbanization, mostly in various emerging countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. Additionally, rise in efforts by key market companies launching novel production facilities and expanding their market.

Competitive Landscape

The key market players focus on developing various strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions & merges. Industry participants are inclined towards investing in R&D to advance processes and create new opportunities in the market. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report.

Some of the major market players include

Nestle S.A.

General Mills, Inc.

Mars, Incorporated

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Diamond Pet Foods, Inc.

Wellness Pet Company

The Farmers Dog Inc.

Jinx Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 52.1 billion Market Size (2032) US$ 18.6 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 25.1% North America Revenue Share 37.5% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 21.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing popularity of several digital channels combined with the increasing use of the internet and accessibility of high-speed internet facilities are significant factors estimated to propel the market growth. The rise in awareness related to health & wellness, humanization, and growing disposable income drive the market growth. A wide increase in the requirements for premium and natural brand pet food products combined with the increasing awareness regarding their pet health are the major factors anticipated to propel the market growth.

Market Restraints

Quality problems in pet food products and product recalls are projected to restrict the market growth of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) pet food market. Strict regulations related to pet food products, particularly across the Western market, are likely to hinder the growth of the market. In emerging countries, pet foods are examined and tested stringently at every stage, from the ingredients and sales of products, which is likely to be the main factor hampering the market growth in the upcoming years.

Market Opportunities

There are many prospects in the market thanks to the availability of user-friendly websites and apps as well as the rising dominance of food goods. Because cannabis has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and because different cannabis-derived products are now more widely available, veterinarians have noticed a rise in the number of people who want to use this product for their pets.

Report Segmentation of the Direct-to-Consumer(DTC) Pet Food Market

Type Insight

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) pet food market was accounted for by the meal sector, which had the largest revenue share of 38.5%. This growth was mostly driven by expanding consumer attention to pet health, high expenditure on high-quality meals, and the rising appeal of customized meals, particularly in developing nations. The demand for customized meals rises as a result of the ability to track pets' eating habits and treat medical concerns. Additionally, a longer shelf life, higher-quality ingredients, and better pet humanization are some of the factors that drive both global meal demand and approval at a healthy growth rate.

Pet Insight

The dog's segment dominated the highest market revenue share in 2022. According to the American Pet Products Associations National Pet Owners survey, 69.0 million households own a dog in the U.S. The rising growth rate of the market is attributable to the increasing number of dog approval, rising demand for high-quality dog food, and the humanization of dogs.

Health Condition Insight

In 2022, the digestive health segment held the highest market revenue share in the global direct-to-consumer pet food market. Due to the rising number of customized nutritional formulations to prevent digestive problems and the introduction of probiotics and prebiotics in pet food diets.

Distribution Channel Insight

The online channel segment accounted for the highest market revenue share in 2022. Due to the increasing preference for personalization, accessibility of greater discounts related to offline stores, and customer convenience.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Meal

Treats

Supplements

By Pet

Dogs

Cats

Other Pets

By Health Condition

Nutrition

Digestive Health

Heart Health

Dental Health

Skin Problems

Stress

Joint Health

Allergies

Other Health Conditions

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Direct-to-Consumer(DTC) Pet Food Market

In October 2022, Wild Earth created the “First-Ever” cell-based chicken broth for the pet food industry.

In October 2022, BrightPet developed Bravo pet foods to enhance its frozen and freeze-dried portfolio.

