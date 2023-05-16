Carahsoft and Solution Partners Exhibiting at GEOINT at the America’s Center Convention Complex St. Louis, MO, May 21-24, 2023

RESTON, Va., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 80 of its technology partners at the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation’s (USGIF) GEOINT 2023 Symposium at the America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri. The 20th anniversary of the event celebrates GEOINT as the largest annual gathering of geospatial intelligence professionals in the nation.

This year’s theme, “From Maps to Metaverse,” gathers Government, military, industry and academic leaders to discuss the evolution of the GEOINT discipline and national security challenges over the past two decades. By participating in educational sessions, observing technology demonstrations and engaging in networking opportunities, attendees will acquire valuable resources to utilize geospatial intelligence and rapidly advance technology innovation.

WHEN:

Sunday-Wednesday, May 21-24, 2023

WHERE:

America’s Center Convention Complex

701 Convention Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63101

Directions

WHO:

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion and booth will feature more than 50 partners showcasing a full range of geospatial, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud, DevSecOps and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #1509 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Vendors:

• Anaconda (#1510) • EnterpriseDB (#1600) • Red Hat (#1411) • Atlassian (#1415) • F5 (#1607) • Riverbed Technology (#1712) • BlackBerry (#1508) • Flashpoint (#1715) • SAP NS2 (#1407) • CalypsoAI (#1804) • Google Cloud (#1700) • Second Front Systems (#1706) • Censys (#1709) • HashiCorp (#1615) • ServiceNow (#1609) • Chainalysis (#1602) • Hitachi Vantara Federal (#1704) • Splunk (#1502) • Clarifai (#1603) • Immersive Wisdom (#1605) • Tableau | Salesforce (#1514) • Cloudera (#1601) • Infoblox (#1714) • Tanium (#1403) • Commvault (#1806) • Ivanti (#1409) • Tetrate (#1503) • Cribl (#1613) • Microsoft (#1604) • Thales TCT (#1711) • Dataiku (#1713) • MongoDB (#1705) • VMware (#1501) • Denodo (#1506) • Okta (#1504) • Weights & Biases (#1808) • DevSecOps (#1701) • Orbital Insight (#1710) Vendor Partners Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#1509):

Monday, May 22 Tuesday, May 23 Wednesday, May 24 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. •

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

Veeam

NVIDIA

Leostream

Ocient

Trimble

Check Point Software

AirWorks

Immuta •

•

•

•

•

•

•

Veeam

NVIDIA

Adobe

Ocient

Veritas

Liquidware

Verkada

•

•

•

•

•

•

Veeam

Mattermost

Oracle | Intel

Alteryx

Nuvolo

BetterUp Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners at GEOINT:

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

AWS (#2211)

Babel Street (#1815)

Cohesity (#709)

Dell Technologies (#1213)

Elastic (#706)

Finch Computing (#435)

Forcepoint (#826)

Forward Networks (#805)

GitLab (#1333)

HEAVY.AI (#1703) •

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#331)

Kleos (#1439)

MarkLogic (#406)

MFGS (#101)

Nearmap (#2337)

Neo4j (#904)

Nutanix (#2333)

Oracle National Security Group (#313)

Palo Alto Networks (#934) •

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

Pure Storage (#807)

QTS Data Centers (#1331)

Quantum (#2403)

Recorded Future (#429)

Rocket.Chat (#2335)

Rubrik (#834)

Scale AI (#633)

SolarWinds

Virtru (#235)

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENTS:



Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be in the Carahsoft booth #1505 conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders at the event to include in his Fed Gov Today TV Show. These recordings will be broadcast on WJLA 24/7 and will be highlighted in a post-event recap article that will be available on the Fed Gov Today website following the symposium.

Conference attendees are invited to join Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at The Post Building. Register here.

The Post Building

900 N Tucker Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63101

Directions

Visit The Post Building’s page to learn more about their event space which recently completed expansive renovations and is part of the growing geospatial ecosystem in St Louis.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, visit Carahsoft’s GEOINT event site or contact Jovana Trejo-Zuniga at (571) 662-4946 or GEOINT@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

