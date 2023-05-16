Strategic Growth Inspires Terracon’s Key Organizational Changes

OLATHE, Kan., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, a leading national consulting engineering firm comprised of engineers, scientists, architects, facilities experts, and field professionals announces strategic organizational changes to support client service, innovation and project delivery as the company continues to grow.

A new growth organization has been formed within Terracon focused on client development, marketing, and innovation. Leadership promotions and changes include:

Michael O'Grady, P.E., to chief growth officer. He is responsible for expanding Terracon's client base, focusing on innovation development, positioning in the marketplace, and driving the client experience.

Jason Kephart to chief technology officer. He leads Terracon's efforts around the development of innovation and digital services including new client delivery technology and communication solutions.

David Harwood, P.E., to director of business transformation. He is focused on driving efficiency and implementing solutions for challenges within Terracon's organization and marketplace.

Vanessa Zambo, CPSM, to chief marketing officer. She will continue to drive excellence in positioning Terracon through a variety of new and traditional marketing channels, further developing the value of marketing nationwide, and advancing the client experience.

Don Dracon, MBA, recently joined Terracon as senior vice president of client development. He is responsible for developing and executing national client development strategies and ensuring those strategies are linked with local operational goals.

“The organizational and leadership changes we’re making will enable us to grow and transform how we meet changing market dynamics going forward,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO. “We’re excited to continue elevating how we partner with our clients throughout the lifecycle of their projects.”

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 6,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

# # #