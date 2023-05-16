New York, USA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Hepatitis B Market to Observe Stunning Growth at a CAGR of 13.4% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The chronic hepatitis B market is expected to grow significantly owing to increased R&D for developing new molecules, advancement in vaccine technology, expected commercial success of upcoming therapies, along with a hike in the usage of approved therapies in the 7MM and China.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Hepatitis B Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic hepatitis B emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan], and China.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Hepatitis B Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the chronic hepatitis B market size in the 7MM + China was approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent chronic hepatitis B cases in the 7MM + China were approximately 81.3 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading chronic hepatitis B companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Ionis Pharma, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Vir Biotechnology, Brii Biosciences, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals , and others are developing novel chronic hepatitis B drugs that can be available in the chronic hepatitis B market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel chronic hepatitis B drugs that can be available in the chronic hepatitis B market in the coming years. The promising chronic hepatitis B therapies in the pipeline include Bepirovirsen (GSK3228836), Bepirovirsen (GSK3228836) followed by GSK3528869A, ASC22 (envafolimab), VIR-2218, VIR-3434, BRII-179 (VBI-2601), JNJ-73763989 (JNJ-3989) and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major chronic hepatitis B market share @ Chronic Hepatitis B Market Report

Chronic Hepatitis B Overview

Hepatitis B is a potentially fatal and one of the most prevalent liver illnesses caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which targets and injures the liver. A hepatitis B infection can be acute or persistent. Hepatitis B is a “silent epidemic” since most people do not show symptoms when they are freshly infected or chronically sick. As a result, they risk unwittingly infecting others and extending the sluggish spread of hepatitis B. Hepatitis B symptoms include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, and, on rare occasions, joint pain, hives, or rash. The color of the urine may darken, and jaundice may appear. Although adults are more likely than children to develop symptoms, up to 50% of adults with acute infection have no symptoms.

As clinical findings cannot distinguish hepatitis B from other viral hepatitis, laboratory confirmation of the diagnosis is critical. Several blood tests are available to diagnose and monitor patients with CHB, including anti-HBc IgG, HBeAg, HBsAg quantitative, ALT, AST, AFP, and others. In severe situations, a liver biopsy may be required.





Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 81.3 million prevalent cases of chronic hepatitis B in the 7MM + China in 2022.

China contributed to the largest prevalent population of chronic hepatitis B, acquiring ~93% of the 7MM and China in 2022. Whereas the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan accounted for around 2.8%,2.1%, 0.6%, and 1.5% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

The chronic hepatitis B market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM + China segmented into:

Chronic Hepatitis B Prevalent Cases

Chronic Hepatitis B Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Hepatitis B Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Hepatitis B Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Hepatitis B Impact on liver-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total Chronic Hepatitis B Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving chronic hepatitis B epidemiology trends @ Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiological Insights

Chronic Hepatitis B Treatment Market

The goals of chronic hepatitis B virus infection treatment are to minimize liver inflammation and to prevent consequences by reducing viral replication. Cirrhosis treatment can decrease the progression of the disease, lower the incidence of liver cancer, and enhance long-term survival. Patients with chronic hepatitis B are treated with antiviral medications, interferon injections, and liver transplants. Cirrhosis treatment can decrease the progression of the disease, lower the incidence of liver cancer, and enhance long-term survival.

Entecavir, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, and tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) are the first-choice antiviral medicines. Interferon injections are mostly used for young persons with hepatitis B who want to forgo long-term treatment or for women who want to become pregnant within a few years after finishing a limited course of medication. In the case of chronic liver failure, liver transplantation may be considered. During a liver transplant, the surgeon will replace the diseased liver with a healthy one.

Due to the public health concern posed by chronic hepatitis B, the WHO announced in 2016 that it would be eradicated by 2030. With the advancement of antiviral medicines over the last decade, the treatment aim for chronic hepatitis B has shifted beyond viral suppression (i.e., prolonged undetectable HBV DNA levels) and seroconversion/loss of hepatitis B e antigen (HBeAg). Over the next few years, the US chronic hepatitis B market is expected to significantly change and grow, as interferon followed by TDF will dominate. In addition, we anticipate the debut of a new product in the US chronic hepatitis B market. VEMLIDY is predicted to take share mostly from its predecessor VIREAD and to reach a peak in the US by 2025, before generics.

To know more about chronic hepatitis B treatment guidelines, visit @ Chronic Hepatitis B Management

Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Bepirovirsen (GSK3228836): GlaxoSmithKline/Ionis Pharma

Bepirovirsen (GSK3228836) followed by GSK3528869A: GlaxoSmithKline

ASC22 (envafolimab): Ascletis Pharmaceuticals

VIR-2218 and VIR-3434: Vir Biotechnology

BRII-179 (VBI-2601): Brii Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology

JNJ-73763989 (JNJ-3989) and JNJ-56136379 (JNJ-6379): Janssen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for chronic hepatitis B @ Drugs for Chronic Hepatitis B Treatment

Chronic Hepatitis B Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the chronic hepatitis B market are anticipated to change in the coming years. One of the significant potentials driving the chronic hepatitis B market is the development of new diagnostic tools or methods for the early detection of chronic hepatitis B in the affected patient population. Moreover, chronic hepatitis B treatment in the United States is entering a new age marked by shifting dynamics. To date, the US FDA has approved numerous medications to treat chronic hepatitis B, including interferon-alpha and pegylated interferon-alpha, nucleoside analogs, and nucleotide analog prodrugs. VIREAD (tenofovir disoproxil), VEMLIDY (tenofovir alafenamide), BARACLUDE (entecavir), TYZEKA or SEBIVO (telbivudine), HEPSERA (adefovir dipivoxil), and lamivudine (Epivir-HBV, Zeffix, or Heptodin) are examples of oral antiviral drugs. The aforementioned treatments aid in the battle against the virus and decrease its ability to damage the liver.

Furthermore, the anticipated launch of new therapies and improved integration of early patient screening, medication in secondary care and other clinical settings, research on optimum implementation methods, and increased awareness, may eventually facilitate the development of successful treatment alternatives.

However, there are a few roadblocks to the growth of chronic hepatitis B such as delay in diagnosis and treatment of these patients, entry of generics due to patent expiration, and rising healthcare costs because the current treatment is lifelong. These variables frequently create a barrier to the adoption of innovative therapies in the chronic hepatitis B market. In addition, one of the major hurdles to the advancement of the chronic hepatitis B treatment paradigm is a lack of knowledge. Individuals who lack HBV knowledge may be vulnerable to infection. Thus all these factors may cause a dip in the growth of the chronic hepatitis B market in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan], and China Base Year 2019 Chronic Hepatitis B Market CAGR 13.4% Chronic Hepatitis B Market Size in 2022 USD 2.4 Billion Key Chronic Hepatitis B Companies GlaxoSmithKline, Ionis Pharma, Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Vir Biotechnology, Brii Biosciences, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Pipeline Chronic Hepatitis B Therapies Bepirovirsen (GSK3228836), Bepirovirsen (GSK3228836) followed by GSK3528869A, ASC22 (envafolimab), VIR-2218, VIR-3434, BRII-179 (VBI-2601), JNJ-73763989 (JNJ-3989), and others

Scope of the Chronic Hepatitis B Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Hepatitis B current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Hepatitis B current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Hepatitis B Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Hepatitis B Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Hepatitis B Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Hepatitis B Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about chronic hepatitis B drugs in development @ Chronic Hepatitis B Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Key Insights 2. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Report Introduction 3. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chronic Hepatitis B Treatment and Management 7. Chronic Hepatitis B Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chronic Hepatitis B Marketed Drugs 10. Chronic Hepatitis B Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM and China Chronic Hepatitis B Market Analysis 12. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Drivers 16. Chronic Hepatitis B Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline

Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic hepatitis B companies, including Gilead Sciences, Brii Biosciences, Roche, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, IONIS Pharma, Altimmune, SCG Cell therapy, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, Vir Biotechnology, among others.

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted chronic hepatitis B virus epidemiology in the 7MM and China.

Hepatitis B Pipeline

Hepatitis B Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key hepatitis B companies such as Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Janssen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals among others.

Hepatitis A Pipeline

Hepatitis A Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and key hepatitis A companies such as Boryung Pharmaceutical, Cadila Healthcare, Indian Immunologicals, among others.

Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline

Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key hepatitis C virus infection companies such as Dongguan HEC TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, PharmaEssentia, among others.

Hepatitis D Pipeline

Hepatitis D Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key hepatitis D companies such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Antios Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter