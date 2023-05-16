Global Humane Provides Animal Welfare Certification to SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Global Humane is the international brand of American Humane, which is the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare.

Rigorous certification standards help to verify the high level of animal welfare provided by SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

Joins all SeaWorld parks in being American Humane certified.

Washington, D.C. (May 16, 2023)

It’s the first Global Humane certification in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and signifies the high standard of animal care provided at the marine life theme park and rescue facility located adjacent to the park. All SeaWorld parks are American Humane certified.

The event took place at the National Press Club and included remarks from SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment; owner and operator of SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Miral; and Global Humane celebrating the milestone for animal welfare. The park in Abu Dhabi is set to open its doors on May 23.

For more than a hundred years, American Humane has been first in promoting the welfare and safety of animals and strengthening the bond between animals and people. The organization is behind many important animal welfare initiatives, including the “No Animals Were Harmed®” program in Hollywood.

“We are thrilled that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue have joined their U.S. counterparts in meeting the standards to become Global Humane Certified,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane. “SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will give residents of the United Arab Emirates a unique opportunity to experience the wonders of the ocean up close—helping to inspire the next generation of conservationists. This is SeaWorld’s first location abroad and provides Global Humane with the opportunity to recognize the extensive reach of the animal welfare movement at zoos, aquariums, and conservation parks around the world.”

Rigorous Certification Standards:

To receive Global Humane Certification, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue have passed a rigorous third-party assessment—which after years of preparation—reviewed the well-being of animals in the park’s care. The unique process is guided by the latest science and is informed by respected veterinarians and experts in the fields of animal welfare, animal science, zoology, and ethics that have decades of experience in protecting animals.

The independent validation process—which goes above and beyond to help protect animals—provides park visitors with the confidence the institution is meeting a high benchmark of care. The process includes a pre-audit application period that is followed up by an onsite visit that assesses animal welfare. Factors considered during the audit include, but are not limited to, housing, food, water, lighting, shade, sound, activity levels, and the training of staff who are interacting with the animals. The specific benchmarks are species specific.

Dr. Chris Dold, Chief Zoological Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment said, “American Humane is a well-respected independent animal welfare organization whose rigorous standards ensure that animals live healthy and safe lives in human care. For nearly 60 years our parks have played an important role in inspiring and educating the public about marine animals and providing exceptional standards of care is integral to that mission. We share American Humane’s passion and commitment to the well-being of animals as validated by meeting and exceeding their certification standards in all our U.S. parks. We are proud to now receive Global Humane certification for the first SeaWorld outside of the U.S. as we extend our mission to the United Arab Emirates where the Arabian gulf is an important marine ecosystem and integral to the fabric of the Abu Dhabi community.”

“At Miral Experiences, we are dedicated to delivering world-class attractions that go beyond entertainment to provide truly memorable guest experiences. With SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, this extends to us innovatively educating our guests and demonstrating our commitment towards providing the best care for our animals in the process,” said Julien Kauffman, CEO of Miral Experiences. “The Global Humane certification for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue is a testament to our commitment to these values and a celebration of the efforts that have gone into ensuring that we meet the highest global standards in our facilities. We believe that by offering an immersive and educational experience, we can inspire our guests to become lifelong champions of marine life and the environment. Our partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and our certification by Global Humane reinforces our dedication to raising the standard for animal welfare in the region."

About Global Humane:

Global Humane is the international brand of American Humane, which is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

About SeaWorld:

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral has a portfolio of projects under construction worth over AED 13 billion on Yas Island and across the emirate. Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets, which includes hospitality, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and entertainment destinations, aims to deliver millions of memorable moments and spark joy across a diverse spectrum of leisure, entertainment, and tourism assets. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.