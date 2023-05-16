F&M Bank Completes Relocation of Auburn, Indiana Office

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lars Eller, President and CEO of F&M Bank in Archbold, Ohio, announced the completion of the relocation of the Company’s Auburn, Indiana office. The new full-service office opened on May 15, 2023 at 406 Smaltz Way, Auburn, Indiana 46706.

The relocated F&M office is conveniently located just off I-69 in the expanding part of Auburn, an area that is experiencing ongoing growth and development. The Auburn office is the first F&M Bank office to feature the Company’s new branding and refreshed logo.

The new and improved office space is less than 3 miles from the previous F&M office location and will offer the latest banking technology to serve customers. The office features over 3,000 square feet of space with several offices, a drive-up, and lenders on-site to accommodate F&M’s ongoing growth and commitment to the Auburn community. “The new branch clearly shows F&M’s focus on supporting families, farmers, and businesses. With two branches in Dekalb County, F&M remains committed to helping the entire county prosper,” said Andy Baker, Regional President.

To celebrate the relocation, the Bank will be holding an Open House on June 6th, 2023 for leaders in the community, customers, and neighbors.

The former office location at 403 Erie Pass, Auburn, Indiana 46706 is now permanently closed but will have an ATM available for use through the end of 2023.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.