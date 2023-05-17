Funds exempt from trading on 17 May 2023 due to national holiday

The below share classes are suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen for 17th of May 2023 due to national holiday in Norway, which is the home country of the management company that values ​​the funds. The share classes will resume trading on Friday 19th May 2023.





OMX Short Name Fund Name ISIN STIIAM Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 NO0010841588 STIINM Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 NO0010841570 STIGEP Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 NO0010841604 STIGS Storebrand Global Solutions A5 NO0010841612 STIGM Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 NO0010841596

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

