Tuomas Laitinen new Tampere Regional Director at SATO

Press release 17 May 2023 at 12:15 pm











Tuomas Laitinen, M.Sc. (Economic & Business Administration) was appointed SATO Regional Director for the Tampere region effective 20 March 2023.



Tuomas Laitinen has been responsible for managing SATO’s housing business in the Tampere region since 20 March 2023. He reports to Elina Vaurasalo, Executive Vice President, Housing Business. Laitinen’s previous experience is in sales management and development with KONE and L&T.



“I am thrilled to be joining SATO with its vast real estate expertise and amazing workforce. My contribution to SATO will be people-centred management, a coaching approach and out-of-the-box thinking. I am really excited to bring my expertise to bear on sales development as well, because it is an area where I have solid experience,” Regional Director Tuomas Laitinen says.



“Tampere has been rated the most appealing city in Finland and migration gain brings it considerable growth each year. The rental market is going through a challenging phase and rental housing providers are in fierce competition in Tampere, too. Nonetheless, I believe that SATO’s uniquely skilled team of housing professionals will let us keep on providing the best customer experience in the industry, which is why I have great confidence in our future,” Laitinen continues.



CV Tuomas Laitinen



Education M.Sc. (Economics & Business Administration), Corporate Environmental Management

Key work experience

KONE, Sales Director, 2018–2023

Lassila & Tikanoja, Sales Manager 2012–2018, Sales Representative 2008–2012



SATO Corporation, Tampere Regional Director Tuomas Laitinen, phone: +358 201 344 331,

tuomas.laitinen@sato.fi





SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

In 2022, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 291.2 million, operating profit EUR 198.9 million and profit before taxes EUR 151.9 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi