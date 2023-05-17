Global Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Worldwide Fuels Market Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Arterial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11% CAGR and reach US$884.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Central Venous Catheter segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $368.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Catheter Stabilization / Securement Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$368.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$422.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Centurion Medical Products
- ConvaTec, Inc.
- M. C. Johnson Company, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
- Smiths Group PLC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market: Prelude
- Peripheral Catheter Securement Devices: The Largest Product Type
- Hospitals Dominate Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market
- Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Worldwide Fuels Market Growth
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
- Diabetes
- Global Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults with Diabetes in Million by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045
- Number of Diabetes-related Deaths in Million by Region for the Year 2017
- Obesity
- Top Obese Countries Worldwide - Ranked by Adult Obese Individuals as % of Total Population for 2019E
- Cancer
- Cancer Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Cancer Cases in Million by Cancer Type for 2018
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018 and 2040
- Cancer-related Mortalities Worldwide: Number of Cancer Deaths in Million by Cancer Type for 2018
- Age-Standardized Incidence of Cancer Worldwide in % for 2018
- Expanding Geriatric Population Susceptible to Chronic Diseases Drives Demand
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide - Breakdown of Number of People Aged 60+ Years in Billion by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 and 2050
- Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending to Manage Chronic Diseases and Subsequent Growth in Demand for Medical Products: A Market Opportunity
- Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and 2022
- Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on Public Health
- Growing Need to Reduce Occurrence of Healthcare-Associated Infections Enhances Demand for Catheter Stabilization Devices
- Development of Advanced Securement Devices Promotes Adoption
- Guidelines Stipulating Use of Catheter Stabilization Devices of Government Drive Market Demand
- Growing Awareness about Catheter-related Complications Support Demand for Catheter Securement Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
