Global Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Worldwide Fuels Market Growth

The global market for Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Arterial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11% CAGR and reach US$884.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Central Venous Catheter segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $368.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Catheter Stabilization / Securement Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$368.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$422.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market: Prelude

Peripheral Catheter Securement Devices: The Largest Product Type

Hospitals Dominate Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market

Catheter Stabilization/Securement Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Worldwide Fuels Market Growth

Cardiovascular Diseases

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Diabetes

Global Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults with Diabetes in Million by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045

Number of Diabetes-related Deaths in Million by Region for the Year 2017

Obesity

Top Obese Countries Worldwide - Ranked by Adult Obese Individuals as % of Total Population for 2019E

Cancer

Cancer Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Cancer Cases in Million by Cancer Type for 2018

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018 and 2040

Cancer-related Mortalities Worldwide: Number of Cancer Deaths in Million by Cancer Type for 2018

Age-Standardized Incidence of Cancer Worldwide in % for 2018

Expanding Geriatric Population Susceptible to Chronic Diseases Drives Demand

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide - Breakdown of Number of People Aged 60+ Years in Billion by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 and 2050

Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending to Manage Chronic Diseases and Subsequent Growth in Demand for Medical Products: A Market Opportunity

Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and 2022

Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on Public Health

Growing Need to Reduce Occurrence of Healthcare-Associated Infections Enhances Demand for Catheter Stabilization Devices

Development of Advanced Securement Devices Promotes Adoption

Guidelines Stipulating Use of Catheter Stabilization Devices of Government Drive Market Demand

Growing Awareness about Catheter-related Complications Support Demand for Catheter Securement Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

