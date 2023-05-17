The Habit Burger Grill Celebrates National Burger Month With Special Limited-Time Promotion For Two

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today that they celebrating National Burger Month by offering a limited-time offer of two Charburgers with cheese, two fries, and two drinks… all for just $20.



“'We wanted to make it even easier for our fans to bring a friend to the Habit so for a limited time we're offering two Charburgers with cheese meals for just $20. Our award-winning chargrilled burgers are made-to-order with the freshest of ingredients, which speaks to the care and craft that we put into each item,” said Jack Hinchcliffe, Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Habit Burger Grill. “And we’d love for people to grab this meal and share it with the people they care about—whether it’s on a picnic with a best friend, or at home with a significant other. There’s nothing like a good meal to bring people together.”

The $20 offer (tax extra), available now through June 27, can be ordered on The Habit Burger Grill’s digital channels, including the Habit Burger mobile app and habitburger.com , and is also available on participating third-party delivery partners such as DoorDash for $22.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, five in China and seven in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact:

HBGMedia@yum.com