Mendus secures third shareholder loan from Van Herk Investments

English Swedish

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that the Company has closed a third loan from its largest shareholder Van Herk Investments (“VHI”). The loan in the amount of SEK 15M carries a 6% annual interest rate. It is part of the total SEK 50M financing facility put in place between Mendus and VHI on August 26, 2022. The end date of this loan is 31 December, 2023. As part of the new loan agreement, the end dates of the other loans already drawn have also been amended to 31 December 2023.



With today’s transaction, Mendus has now drawn the full amount of SEK 50M put in place as financing facility between Mendus and VHI on August 26, 2022.

For further information regarding the financing arrangement in place with VHI and earlier loans drawn, please refer to the press releases published on 26 August 2022, 26 October, and 7 March 2023.

This information is such information that Mendus AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 17, 2023, at 14:00 CET.





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachment