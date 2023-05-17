Portillo’s Inc. to Participate in Investor Conferences in June

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, announced today that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:



On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will host a fireside chat at William Blair’s 43nd Annual Growth Stock Conference at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested PTLO investors and prospective investors may view the webcast live at investors.portillos.com and may access a replay following the event.



at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings as part of the conference. On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and Wednesday, June 21, 2023, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will host in-person investor meetings at the Jefferies Consumer Conference.



About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include 76 restaurants across ten states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more, including the new Rodeo Burger. Order ahead for Portillo’s Pickup or delivery. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

Investor Contact:

Barbara Noverini, CFA

Investors@portillos.com

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

PortillosPR@icrinc.com



