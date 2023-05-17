TONYA BRYANT OF SOUTHERN COMPANY JOINS THE INROADS NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ATLANTA, GA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonya Bryant, Vice President of Technology Services at Southern Company, joins the INROADS National Board of Directors. ​​She leads the Technology Services organization at Southern Company, one of the largest producers of energy in the United States. Bryant is a technology executive with over 20 years of experience in the IT industry. She has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and driving innovative solutions across a broad range of technology areas. Bryant and her team oversee strategy, governance, project portfolio management, supplier relations, risk and compliance, AI and data analytics, development standards, and innovation.

“As an INROADS alumna, being chosen to serve on INROADS’ National Board of Directors is an honor and full-circle moment for me,” said Bryant. “I want my expertise and leadership to be used to serve others and create opportunities for underrepresented communities.”

Bryant received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in finance from Georgia State University.

Since joining Southern Company as a network engineer, Bryant has progressed through leadership roles of increasing responsibility. She previously served as vice president, as well as director, of the Office of the CIO. In a previous role she served as chief of staff to the CIO, partnering closely with senior leadership and key stakeholders to develop and execute strategy while driving employee engagement.

“Tonya is a shining example of the impact INROADS may have on students in the corporate world,” said Forest T. Harper, President and CEO of INROADS. “Bryant is an experienced leader with a servant's heart, and a true reflection of the INROADS values, making her an excellent choice to advance the mission of INROADS and provide opportunities that will benefit young, diverse talent.”

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

