Carahsoft and Netaphor Software Partner to Provide MPS Software to the Public Sector

IRVINE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netaphor, a provider of managed print services (MPS) software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Netaphor’s distributor, making the company’s industry-leading Netaphor SiteAuditTM printer management software available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.



“Carahsoft is a logical partner of choice as the leading software aggregator and distributor to the Public Sector,” said Robert Russell, Director of Sales for Government and Enterprise Accounts for Netaphor. “As a result of this partnership, Government agencies will benefit from the wider availability of our SiteAudit software and the strategic relationships that Carahsoft brings.”

Netaphor SiteAudit OnSite is an on-premise, behind-the-firewall solution used by many Government agencies to manage all types of printers, regardless of brand. As a “single source of truth” on print assets, SiteAudit provides reporting on printer inventory/MAC, security vulnerabilities, costs, usage, incidents, SLAs, and more, offering a complete governance tool for printers. The application also has a connector to ServiceNow, which allows a Government agency to manage all of their printers’ usage, security and incidents in ServiceNow.

“With the addition of SiteAudit to our offerings, we are now able to offer Government agencies solutions to their managed print services needs,” said Dallas Booth, who leads the Netaphor Team at Carahsoft. “We are proud to work with our reseller partners to enable easy access to Netaphor’s offerings which help ensure that printers, which are a staple agency equipment, are secure, optimized and easily managed across an organization. Through SiteAudit, the Government can procure metrics that improve governance and compliance for effective use. We look forward to growing Netaphor’s reach in the Public Sector and building on this partnership.”

Netaphor’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Netaphor Software team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-4299 or ServicenowISVs@carahsoft.com.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Netaphor Software, Inc. develops and sells software for managed print services. The company’s flagship product, SiteAudit, is the industry’s first software suite to identify, reduce and manage printer costs, saving organizations up to 30 percent during the printer asset lifecycle. SiteAudit customers include organizations in all industries including Jacobs Engineering and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

