CX Technology Company FICX Hires Bobby Blanz as Regional Vice President of Sales - East

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FICX , innovators in digital self-service and agent collaboration technology, today announced the hiring of Bobby Blanz as Regional Vice President of Sales - East, a new post for the company. Bobby will lead efforts to expand the fast-growing company’s client acquisition program across the Eastern United States.



FICX offers advanced CX solutions for customer service organizations focused on optimizing support and sales interactions while reducing costs. The FICX platform simplifies and accelerates the development of digital customer experiences that deflect and shorten live agent interactions while increasing satisfaction. Globally, FICX solutions transform tens of millions of customer service and sales experiences each month.

Bobby joins FICX with an extensive track record counseling leading companies on customer experience. Most recently, she was Principal Account Executive at PEGA Systems, focusing on customer service while overseeing growth efforts for leading financial services businesses and consistently exceeding targets. Before PEGA Systems, she held critical business development positions with global telecommunications leader British Telecom (BT), IT Consulting services company Carousel Industries, and Arrow SI, now part of ConvergeOne.

“We are delighted to have Bobby join our fast-growing organization,” said Dr. Ori Faran, FICX CEO. “Bobby has vast experience developing deep collaborative relationships and leading digital transformation for her clients. Her focus on meeting end-user and executive needs aligns well with our approach. We look forward to supporting Bobby as she brings FICX to more top companies.”

FICX established its US team in 2020 and has since doubled company revenue each year. The company now serves top ten companies in telecom, insurance, banking, and other industries across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

“I’m thrilled to be joining FICX and helping to bring this remarkable CX development solution to more businesses and their customers,” said Bobby Blanz. “FICX brings unprecedented simplicity and ease of use to the digital customer experience development process – advantages that customer-focused companies need to stay ahead of constantly rising consumer expectations for service and support.”

