Winnebago Industries to extend partnership with the National Park Foundation to support historically excluded communities

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. and WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading outdoor lifestyle products manufacturer, Winnebago Industries today announced that the company will extend their partnership with the National Park Foundation (NPF) through 2025. The partnership will support the National Park Foundation’s efforts to ensure everyone can enjoy and create life-long connections with the country’s magnificent national parks.



For the next three years, the partnership will focus on expanding outdoor exploration programs such as Park Ventures and Junior Ranger Angler in parks across the country. This work will focus on teaching valuable lifelong skills to visitors, collaborating with partner organizations to make the outdoors a more inviting space for BIPOC communities, and empowering the next generation of park stewards.

Since the partnership began in 2019, the company’s contributions to support the National Park Foundation through its corporate foundation and Winnebago brand RVs has helped connect thousands of people to national parks.

“We believe in investing in programs that eliminate barriers, promote access, and cultivate connections to the social, mental, and physical health benefits of the outdoors,” said Kunal Mehta, head of strategy, business development and marketing for Winnebago Industries’ Winnebago brand. “We’re thrilled to continue our support of the National Park Foundation and their critical work to make the outdoors a place where all are welcome.”

“We are grateful for partners like Winnebago Industries who are committed to helping us make parks accessible to all people,” said Chad Jones, senior vice president of corporate partnerships, National Park Foundation. “Continuing our multi-year, collaborative partnership with the foundation and Winnebago brand will provide even more truly transformational experiences to youth and increase our impact with historically excluded communities.”

Most recently, Winnebago Industries supported critical preservation and restoration projects in parks across the country through the Park Foundation's Service Corps programs. The Service Corps program facilitates connections to the parks, provides on-the-job training, and helps to create more opportunities for diverse leaders to experience careers in the outdoors.

“We share a dedication with the National Park Foundation to advance outdoor equity and inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts. It’s part of our commitment to be all in, outdoors,” said Jil Littlejohn Bostick, executive director for the Winnebago Industries Foundation. “By extending our partnership with NPF, we can build on the foundation of great work already underway, while deepening and extending our impact for future generations.”

Previously, the Winnebago brand celebrated the partnership with a #SupportingYourParks promotion, and in 2020 with the “On the Road Again” campaign that asked those that love the outdoors to sing along with Willie Nelson’s beloved song and use social media to share memories of past road trips.

The brand has also worked with the National Park Foundation to create co-branded limited-edition Vista, Sunstar, and Solis RV models, encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to visit #ParksLessTraveled. Learn more about National Park Foundation special edition motorhomes at www.winnebago.com.

About Winnebago brand RVs

Winnebago brand RVs have been stitched into the fabric of the American outdoor experience for generations. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from Camper Vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com. Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a 65-year-old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

About Winnebago Industries and Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and support employee volunteers to build strong, inclusive communities where we live, work and play. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/community/

Contact:

Daniel Sullivan | Media@Winnebagoind.com