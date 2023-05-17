NowVertical Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Financial Webinar

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the vertical intelligence (VI) software and solutions company, will announce its 2023 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after the market close, followed by a webinar at 9:30 AM EDT (6:30 AM PDT) on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.



NOW invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming earnings webinar, where Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer, Alim Virani, Chief Financial Officer and Sasha Grujicic, President, will discuss Q1 2023 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Webinar Registration

Register here https://bit.ly/NOW-Q1-2023-Registration

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor’s section of the company’s website at https://ir.nowvertical.com/news-and-media

About NowVertical Group Inc.:

NOW is a VI software and solutions company growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

