NowVertical Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven data solutions, announces financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026. Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Management will host an investor webinar at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.

“Our global team stayed focused this quarter on delivering high-quality outcomes for our clients, and it shows in our results. Revenue grew 18% year over year in Q2, and gross margin improved to 50% in the three months ended June 30, 2026. That performance is a testament to our team and partners,” said Andre Garber, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Beginning this quarter, we are also reporting a defined set of client KPIs so shareholders can track our progress every quarter.”

Selected Financial Highlights for the Three Months ended June 30, 2026:

Revenue was $9.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026 (“ Q2 2026 ”), an 18% increase from $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (“ Q2 2025 ”), due to the significant hyperinflation and currency devaluation experienced in Argentina in Q2 2025, which negatively impacted prior-year revenue, as well as lower reseller revenue in Brazil in the prior-year period.

was $9.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026 (“ ”), an 18% increase from $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (“ ”), due to the significant hyperinflation and currency devaluation experienced in Argentina in Q2 2025, which negatively impacted prior-year revenue, as well as lower reseller revenue in Brazil in the prior-year period. Gross Profit was $4.8 million in Q2 2026, a 26% increase from $3.8 million in Q2 2025, primarily driven by the same factors contributing to the increase in revenue discussed above. Gross profit margin increased to 50% in Q2 2026 from 47% in Q2 2025.

was $4.8 million in Q2 2026, a 26% increase from $3.8 million in Q2 2025, primarily driven by the same factors contributing to the increase in revenue discussed above. Gross profit margin increased to 50% in Q2 2026 from 47% in Q2 2025. Administrative Expenses were $4.0 million in Q2 2026, a 24% increase from $3.2 million in Q2 2025, primarily due to approximately $0.5 million of recurring increases in compensation and benefits, professional fees and share-based compensation, and approximately $0.3 million of non-recurring severance, legal, business development and recruitment costs.

were $4.0 million in Q2 2026, a 24% increase from $3.2 million in Q2 2025, primarily due to approximately $0.5 million of recurring increases in compensation and benefits, professional fees and share-based compensation, and approximately $0.3 million of non-recurring severance, legal, business development and recruitment costs. Income from Operations was $0.8 million in Q2 2026, a 34% increase from $0.6 million in Q2 2025, mainly due to higher revenue and gross profit, including the prior-year impact of the Argentine peso devaluation, partially offset by higher administrative expenses.

was $0.8 million in Q2 2026, a 34% increase from $0.6 million in Q2 2025, mainly due to higher revenue and gross profit, including the prior-year impact of the Argentine peso devaluation, partially offset by higher administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million and 15% of revenue in Q2 2026, a 41% increase from $1.0 million and 13% of revenue in Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue (“EBITDA %”) are non-IFRS financial measures, see “Non-IFRS Measures” below.



Q2 2026 and Subsequent Business Highlights:

June 11, 2026: The Company appointed Andre Garber as Interim CEO of the Company.

June 8, 2026: The Company secured USD $1.2m AI-Accelerated Data Modernization Mandate with a Global Media and Telecoms Group.

Q2 2026 Financial Results Investor Webinar:

The Company invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar. Management will discuss Q2 2026 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Webinar Registration:

Time: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 11:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YeKqo_JaRMenUtZypfF3TA

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor’s section of the Company’s website at https://www.nowvertical.com/news-and-media.

Additional Information:

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto, and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2026, are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" in this press release refer to US dollars.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, Interim Chief Executive Officer

IR@nowvertical.com

+1(647)947-0223

Investor Relations:

Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

stefan@bristolir.com

+1(905)326-1888 x60

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures:

This news release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. The Company’s definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this news release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses non IFRS financial measures including “Adjusted EBITDA” and “EBITDA %”. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on our operational performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. The Company’s management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and prepare annual budgets and forecasts.

Non-IFRS Measures:

The non-IFRS financial measures referred to in this news release are defined below. The management discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, available at nowvertical.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com contains supporting calculations and information for EBITDA % and Adjusted EBITDA.

“Adjusted EBITDA” adjusts net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expenses, net interest costs, and provision for income taxes and items such as acquisition accounting adjustments, transaction expenses related to acquisitions, transactional gains or losses on assets, asset impairment charges, non-recurring expense items, non-cash stock compensation costs, and the full year impact of cost synergies related to restructuring activities, such as a reduction of employees.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measure as follows:

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Income from operations $ 0.8 $ 0.6 Depreciation and amortization 0.3 0.4 Expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 0.1 (0.0 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.2 0.1 Impact of cost synergies related to reduction of employees 0.3 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.5 $ 1.0



Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, the following: (a) the regulatory climate in which the Company operates; (b) the continued sales success of the Company’s services and products; (c) the continued success of sales and marketing activities; (d) the Company will be able to maintain compliance with applicable contractual and regulatory obligations and requirements; (f) there will be adequate liquidity available to the Company to carry out its operations; (g) the Company is able to minimize the impact of competition and keep pace with changing consumer preferences; and (h) the Company will be able to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions, if any.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.