NowVertical Appoints Philip Jones as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NowVertical” or the “Company”), a data and AI solutions and services provider, today announced a change in financial leadership, with Philip Jones being appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to his appointment as CFO, Mr. Jones joined NowVertical in June 2026 as an advisor to management, providing strategic financial and capital markets support.

In connection with Mr. Jones appointment as CFO, Christine Nelson has stepped down as CFO. Christine Nelson has been with NowVertical for four years, serving as Chief Financial Officer for the past two years, and has decided to resign from the Company for family reasons. Ms. Nelson will remain with the Company as an advisor until the end of August 2026. Over her tenure, Ms. Nelson built NowVertical’s financial reporting engine and was instrumental in its process to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet. The Company is deeply grateful for Ms. Nelson’s service and leadership through a period of significant change and integration, and wishes her every success in her future endeavors.

Mr. Jones is a chartered professional accountant with more than 20 years’ experience as a CFO and senior financial leader across public and private companies. His experience includes overseeing finance, operations and administration through periods of rapid growth, transformation and international expansion, as well as working with institutional investors and supporting capital raises, M&A activity and successful exits.

“Philip brings a valuable combination of hands-on CFO leadership and extensive capital markets experience,” said Andre Garber, Interim Chief Executive Officer of NowVertical. “Since joining as an advisor, he has developed a strong understanding of our business and priorities, and his experience will add important perspective to our financial and capital markets priorities. On behalf of the Company, I would also like to thank Christine for her dedication and important contribution to NowVertical over the past four years. We are sincerely grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future.”

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company’s AI-infused first-party and third-party technologies. The Company's scalable AI-infused delivery model enables the business to efficiently deliver data, analytics and AI solutions and services across industries and geographies.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, Interim CEO

IR@nowvertical.com

+1(647)947-0223

Investor Relations:

Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

stefan@bristolir.com

+1(905)326-1888 x60

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.