Tallinna Kaubamaja Group adopts a new visual identity

With the aim of creating greater clarity for shareholders and the public that Tallinna Kaubamaja Group includes several different business lines, a new visual identity - TKM Group - will be introduced. The next annual general meeting shall decide on the potential amendment of the business name and, consequently, the articles of association. The new business name and visual identity will only be used in the group's corporate communication. All the retail customer-oriented brands of the group's subsidiaries, Kaubamaja, Selver, I.L.U., Viking Motors, etc., will still be in use.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000