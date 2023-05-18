Danone S.A. Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Danone S.A. - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Danone's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Danone SA (Danone) is a manufacturer of dairy and nutritional products. Its portfolio includes yogurt, fermented dairy products, dairy specialties, plant-based nutritional cooking products and beverages, and specialized food for babies and elderly people. Danone also offers packaged water, and flavored and vitamin-enriched water.

The company markets its products under the Danone, Activia, Evian, Volvic, Aqua, Gallia, Actimel, Nutricia, and Bledina brand names. Danone distributes its products through retail chains, traditional market outlets and specialized distribution channels, including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's operations are spread across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



In November 2022, Social Nest Foundation, a global platform for entrepreneurs and impact investors, and Danone launched Scale the Impact, an accelerator program for start-ups with social and environmental impact. The program aims to create growth and business opportunities for impact start-ups and help them include B Corp values in their management models. The three-month program provides selected entrepreneurs with opportunities to secure funding, receive training, and connect with investors.



In September 2022, Danone has selected Barcelona to launch its technology and data analytics hub, which works on innovation and digitalization projects. The company aims to have an initial team of 35 professionals with technology and data analytics expertise for accelerating the digital transformation of its business operations. This is its fifth technology hub, complementing its existing hubs in France, Mexico, Poland, and Malaysia.



Scope

Danone uses data analytics to improve supply chain management and operations at its factories. The company follows a data-driven approach to ensure product availability, optimize stock levels, and lower waste across its supply chains. It also uses data captured by equipment sensors to improve operations and streamline maintenance works at its plants

To accelerate the development and launch of healthy, functional plant-based food products, Danone is using AI to identify plant-based compounds that positively impact human health. Danone intends to widen its plant-based product portfolio and develop a new category of plant-based ingredients. Danone also uses AI to identify the impact of marketing campaigns on consumption trends and increase production as and when the demand for products peak

Danone has been allocating more funds to e-commerce and online marketing considering the acceleration of e-commerce sales in the recent past. The company is making efforts to improve the rankings of its websites on search engines and to better engage with consumers through rich storytelling campaigns. It is also offering digital coupons and offers to attract online shoppers

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Danone's tech operations

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus

Gain insights into various product launches, and partnerships strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Brief information about the company, its business divisions and its financials

Digital Transformation Strategy

A summary of key digital strategies/implementation efforts of the company

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Discusses the company's key strategic units, innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programs dedicated to technology innovation

Technology Focus

Lists the technology themes pertinent to the industry the company operates in and highlights the themes adopted by the company

Technology Initiatives

Discussion about all the technology introductions partnerships the company has entered

Partnership and Investment Network Map

A bird's eye view of all the partnerships/investments/acquisitions that the company has made in the last 3-5 years

ICT Budget and Contracts

The company's ICT budget segregated into hardware, software, and managed IT services

Key Executives

Lists key executives and Digital Transformation Executives of the company, typically the key decision makers/influencers

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

o9 Solutions

Brightseed

Water.io

Connecterra

Balyo

XMReality

Arilyn

Playmobil

Shopee

Salsify

Waitrose

Kargo Technologies

Drizzlin Media

Isobar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1k50x



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.