Metaverse In Healthcare Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Popularity of Telemedicine Bolsters Sector

The global metaverse in healthcare market is expected to grow from $7.65 billion in 2022 to $10.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8%. The metaverse in healthcare market is expected to reach $32.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.5%.

The expanding popularity of telemedicine is expected to propel the growth of global healthcare in the metaverse market going forward. Telemedicine can deliver precise and prompt healthcare suggestions that were previously sought by a doctor. In order to stop infections from spreading in waiting rooms during pandemics, telemedicine can be of crucial relevance, as a result, there is an increasing demand for metaverse technologies in telemedicine.

For instance, in July 2021, according to the Health Management Organization, a UK-based journal website, only 11% of Americans used telemedicine before the development of COVID, but today, about 76% of them prefer it. This is a result of increased public awareness of the speedy spread of illnesses. The use of telehealth has surged by over 6,000% in the last year. The market for telehealth services is anticipated to expand by another 28% by 2026. Therefore, an increase in the popularity of telemedicine across the globe is driving the metaverse in the healthcare market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the metaverse in the healthcare market. Major companies operating in the market are advancing toward introducing next-generation technology and innovations in the metaverse in the healthcare market. For instance, in December 2022, GOQii, Indian fitness technology company, launched the company's metaverse and preventative healthcare fusion.

This Web3-based health technology's purpose is to motivate users to become fit and healthy by fusing physical health and fitness with the digital environment. The platform has already begun to roll out in the UAE, and it will be available in India, the United Kingdom, and Japan in the coming months. The Harley International Medical Clinic has partnered with GOQii to launch this health metaverse and its expansion into the UAE. In this health metaverse, users will be able to create virtual avatars. This will give consumers a unique and exciting method to digitally age while being constantly inspired to maintain a healthier lifestyle.



In February 2022, Apollo Hospitals Group, an Indian multinational healthcare group, and 8chili Inc., a US-based based Medtech startup collaborated to enable involvement in the metaverse with a first-of-its-kind initiative. The immersive experience offered by virtual reality has been shown to boost patient engagement and skill acquisition for practical training. By introducing general surroundings with soothing "narratives" that can induce control over one's own body and physiological response, patient counseling pre/post-operation in virtual reality would help improve patient outcomes. 8chili is a US-based MedTech startup building the future of surgical training and remote collaboration.



North America was the largest region in the metaverse in healthcare market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the metaverse in healthcare report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the metaverse in healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for metaverse in healthcare ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The metaverse in healthcare market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



1) By Component: Software; Hardware

2) By Technology: Augmented Reality(AR); Virtual Reality(VR); Artificial Intelligence(AI); Mixed Reality(MR)

3) By Device: VR Headsets; AR Devices; Mixed Reality Platforms

4) By End-User: Medical Training And Education Modules; Diagnosis; Treatment; Designing ORs; Surgical Training; Remote Monitoring; Others



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.23 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $32.45 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.5% Regions Covered Global

