Have a Good Trip Benefit Show to Celebrate MAPS and Psychedelic Medicine

The Flaming Lips, Eric Andre, and Reggie Watts to headline benefit show on Thursday, June 22, at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, presented by Good Trip Studios + AEG Rockies

Presale tickets available beginning May 18th to registered attendees of Psychedelic Science 2023; General tickets sales open May 19th

DENVER, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (“MAPS”) today announced Good Trip Studios and AEG Presents Rocky Mountains are hosting Have a Good Trip, a benefit show for MAPS at the Mission Ballroom in Denver on June 22. This once-in-a-lifetime event will feature performances by comics Eric Andre and Reggie Watts, followed by a full set of music by psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips. The experience will also include Fascinated By Everything’s Psychedelic Mixtape Live by DJ Chris Holmes, and other special guests curated by the team behind the #1 Netflix documentary “ Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics .”



The night of music and comedy will give a portion of the proceeds to MAPS towards the advancement of psychedelic research, reform, and education. The event is open to the public but will take place during Psychedelic Science 2023 , the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by MAPS. More information about Psychedelic Science 2023 programming in sessions, themes, and event programming can be found here .

Good Trip Studios and AEG Rockies are making presale tickets available to all registered attendees of the conference beginning today, Thursday, May 18th. General ticket sales for the event will open on May 19th. More information on tickets can be found by visiting the Mission Ballroom box office or by visiting the venue’s website here .

About the performers:

The Flaming Lips: Formed in Oklahoma City, OK in 1983, The Flaming Lips have since become one of the most iconic, influential, unpredictable, and vital forces in American alternative and psychedelic rock music. The band has won three GRAMMY® Awards, a Tony nomination, and an RIAA Gold-certified Record for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. After a combination of 23 studio recordings, 16 singles, 11 compilations, 11 EP’s and 11 self-released experimental collaborative oddities released in various forms, quantities and unique mediums, The Flaming Lips have become an American Treasure and created a genre all to themselves.

Eric Andre is a comedian, actor, creator and host of Adult Swim’s hit series “The Eric Andre Show,” which will return for a sixth season on June 4, 2023. Eric stars in the feature film BAD TRIP (Netflix) which he produced and co-wrote with his director (Kitao Sakurai) from “The Eric Andre Show.” Co-starring Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish, the film was the #1 most viewed feature world-wide on the platform the first week of its release.

Reggie Watts is an internationally renowned Musician/Comedian/Writer/Actor who was the bandleader on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden. Using his formidable voice, looping pedals, and his vast imagination, Watts blends and blurs the lines between music and comedy, wowing audiences with performances that are 100% improvised.

About Fascinated By Everything

Founded by Chris Holmes in 2020, Fascinated By Everything is a Los Angeles-based immersive entertainment and technology company focused on bringing together MUSIC, ART, and TECHNOLOGY to inspire joy, wonder, and fascination.

At a time when most screens in our lives trigger anxiety and fear, The Psychedelic Mixtape Live creates an immersive live experience that helps us transcend ego and connect to the unitive state of consciousness. FBE creates mesmerizing worlds by remixing physical light and color from LED Kaleidoscopes, large-scale laser sculptures, and nature to transport us to a state of connection and flow.

Chris Holmes is a multi-disciplinary, immersive artist who has spent over 20 years working as a producer, composer, and remixer. He has toured with artists from Daft Punk to Radiohead and has spent the last 14 years as the opening artist for Paul McCartney, DJing and remixing McCartney and Beatles music.

About MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $140 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

About Good Trip Studios

Founded in 2019, Good Trip Studios is the psychedelic media company with a mission to destigmatize psychedelics through entertainment and pop culture. The company was co-founded by Emmy Award-winning writer, producer and director Donick Cary (Late Night with David Letterman, The Simpsons), and producer Mike Rosenstein (The Eric Andre Show, Zoolander 2). Their hit film Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics launched in 2020 as the #1 Netflix movie worldwide with tens of millions of views in the first month. The documentary features A-list celebrities and artists discussing their personal psychedelic experiences, helping launch the current psychedelic renaissance. Good Trip Studios has a slate of films, TV shows and live entertainment projects underway, and are currently in production for their sequel documentary to Have A Good Trip. Follow @goodtrip on Instagram .

About AEG

AEG Presents is one of the largest live music companies in the world, dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 16 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, BTS, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney; produce or support over 25 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Stagecoach, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly; and owns, manages or books more than 80 clubs and theaters. AEG Presents produces and promotes more than 11,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, Madison House Presents and PromoWest Productions.

AEG Presents Rocky Mountains’ properties include 1STBANK Center, Bluebird Theater, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Gothic Theatre, Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom and more - including the majority of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert schedule.