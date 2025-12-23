MAPS Supports Therapy Education for First-Ever Department of Defense-Affiliated MDMA-Assisted Therapy Pilot

Training supports multi-site clinical trial of MDMA-assisted Massed Prolonged Exposure Therapy for PTSD in active-duty service members.

First-of-its-kind therapist preparation supports the Department of Defense-funded study, ensuring clinicians research MDMA-assisted therapy with foundational skills and support.

Adapted training model demonstrates how evidence-based psychedelic education can be integrated into federally funded clinical research.



SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ) announced the completion of a therapy training initiative supporting clinicians participating in a Department of Defense (DOD)-funded clinical trial investigating the safety and potential benefits of MDMA-assisted therapy in combination with Massed Prolonged Exposure for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in active-duty military personnel.

The DOD awarded the $4.9 million grant to Emory University and the South Texas Research Organizational Network Guiding Studies on Trauma and Resilience (STRONG STAR) to explore MDMA-assisted Massed Prolonged Exposure Therapy for PTSD. While groundbreaking, the grant did not allocate funding to train participating therapists in MDMA-assisted therapy.

To fill this gap, MAPS offered a modified educational program at no cost to participants, ensuring that therapists receive essential instruction before engaging in this sensitive, investigational work. MAPS received grants from philanthropic partners — including Mission Within Foundation — to cover the costs of the program.

“Training is foundational to the success and safety of psychedelic-assisted therapy research. We saw an opportunity to help ensure that this landmark study would begin with therapists better prepared to meet the needs of service members living with PTSD. I hope this serves as a reminder that therapist education is not an optional component; it’s essential.”

—Rick Doblin, Ph.D., Founder and President of MAPS

The MAPS Psychedelic Therapy Training Program delivered four days of live, online education. The DoD study will be led by Alan Peterson, Ph.D., at STRONG STAR and Barbara Rothbaum, Ph.D., at Emory University. Previously, MAPS awarded a $200,000 grant to Emory University for a pilot study examining MDMA-assisted Prolonged Exposure Therapy for PTSD, led by Dr. Rothbaum.

MAPS’ training was designed for therapists and supervisors participating in the trial by adapting MAPS’ comprehensive program to fit the needs of clinicians working with active-duty service members. The curriculum included video case studies from previous MAPS-sponsored trials, interactive group discussions, and Q&A sessions led by experienced educators, including Bruce Poulter, RN, MPH; Marcela Ot’alora G., MA, LPC; Michael Mithoefer, MD; and Annie Mithoefer, RN.

Participants were provided access to 15 additional hours of asynchronous content, including materials on the Inner-Directed Therapy (IDT) model used in MAPS' Phase 3 studies. The program provided an introduction to the core competencies required for MDMA-assisted therapy delivery in innovative clinical research settings.

MAPS is not involved with the conduct of this clinical trial and does not maintain a formal relationship with the DoD. This initiative aligns with MAPS’ broader mission to expand access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic therapy. It contributes to a body of MAPS-funded research and clinical practice that examines MDMA-assisted therapy in combination with other evidence-based modalities like Cognitive Processing Therapy and Cognitive-Behavioral Conjoint Therapy.

