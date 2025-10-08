MAPS and HoloMind Institute Host International MDMA-Assisted Therapy Training in Poland

Training marks Poland's first International Psychedelic Therapy Training Program, expanding MAPS' global education initiative

Program demonstrates MAPS' commitment to expanding global access to psychedelic healing through international partnerships

MAPS awards scholarships to 15 Ukrainian and five Palestinian practitioners to address urgent needs in war-affected regions



SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization at the vanguard of the psychedelic movement since 1986, is partnering with the HoloMind Institute to deliver its International Psychedelic Therapy Training Program in Poland, a first for the country. From October 6–12, 2025, 60 clinicians from around the world will gather to learn the foundational knowledge of psychedelic-assisted therapies.

Thanks to donor support, MAPS has awarded full scholarships to 15 Ukrainian and five Palestinian practitioners. These clinicians bring direct experience from regions facing war, displacement, and food insecurity, where effective PTSD treatment is critically needed.

MAPS is committed to equipping clinicians in war-torn and underserved regions with tools to address both fresh and accumulated trauma. By training local practitioners, MAPS and its partners are building sustainable systems of care that can respond to urgent mental health needs.

“Bringing education on MDMA-assisted therapy to international communities is both an important responsibility and an exciting opportunity. By training a new community of therapists in these concepts, we are taking a significant step forward in healing trauma. Our hope is that participants will not only deepen their clinical knowledge but also become active leaders, educating the public, supporting colleagues, and creating the conditions for new research, compassionate use programs, and expanding access to psychedelic-assisted therapy.”

Magdalena Kaspryszyn, CEO of HoloMind

Poland has recently emerged as a significant hub for psychedelic research in Eastern Europe. In late 2024, the Medical Research Agency (Agencja Badań Medycznych) provided a PLN 16 million ($4.4M USD) grant for a clinical trial investigating psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression, with HoloMind as a collaborator. Research and educational initiatives related to psychedelics are underway at Jagiellonian University and other Polish institutions, complemented by PI House’s launch of Poland’s first industry-sponsored psychedelic study. These initiatives underscore Poland’s growing commitment to advancing rigorous psychedelic research through government, academia, nonprofits, and industry contributors.

“This collaboration began when I was contacted by the U.S. Ambassador to Poland to explore the potential of MDMA-assisted therapy for Ukrainian refugees. Since then, MAPS has supported Poland and HoloMind’s efforts. The recent government grant represents a watershed moment: for the first time, Poland has invested public funds in nonprofit psychedelic research, signaling the increasing legitimacy of the field across Europe. It is tremendous to see HoloMind’s growth — from receiving a historic Polish government grant for psilocybin research to preparing future applications for MDMA. Partnerships like this demonstrate how international collaboration can expand access to healing worldwide.”

Rick Doblin, Ph.D. , Founder and President, MAPS

HoloMind will host its second annual conference on November 15–16 in Poland, continuing to advance public dialogue on the science of psychedelic care.

MAPS invites philanthropists interested in supporting future therapist training programs to donate at maps.org/donate or contact its development team at giving@maps.org .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana and hosts the landmark biennial psychedelic conference, Psychedelic Science ®. MAPS previously sponsored the most advanced psychedelic-assisted therapy research in the world and continues to support psychedelic and marijuana research with a focus on the people and places most impacted by trauma. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics , a drug-development public benefit company, and The Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance psychedelic research, change drug policy, and shape culture.

ABOUT HOLOMIND INSTITUTE

Holomind is an institute dedicated to exploring the intersections of science, consciousness, and collective healing. Rooted in an integrative and interdisciplinary approach, Holomind supports research, education, and dialogue around trauma, transformation, and human potential. Our mission is to cultivate understanding and resilience across generations, bridging evidence-based knowledge with human experience. Through mentoring, learning programs, and collaborative projects, Holomind works to foster a more connected, compassionate, and self-aware world.